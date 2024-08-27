 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Balatro’s new free update adds some surprising crossovers, including The Witcher

By
Balatro: Friends of Jimbo – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch

There is a lot of change coming to Balatro, including four video game crossovers in the free Friends of Jimbo update announced during the August 2024 Indie World Showcase. You can get these new card skins starting on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

The popular poker roguelike is getting new cosmetic card skins from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dave the Diver, Vampire Survivors, and Among Us. We already knew about one of these since a trailer unveiled at Gamescom 2024 last week announced a number of Dave the Diver crossovers, including Balatro, but we weren’t expecting the chance to see Geralt, Yennefer, and Jaskier as the king, queen, and jack face cards or vampire and monster cards from Vampire Survivors.

Each of the crossovers adds new face cards, but they’re optional and can be turned off in the new deck settings menu. It’s unclear if these cards will have any other effects. The press materials don’t mention anything, but we’re curious.

“It was surreal having these conversations. Some of the biggest names in gaming praising my little project and wanting to collaborate — absolutely wild. I’m glad we made it happen!” developer LocalThunk said in a press release.

This is the second of three big updates publisher Playstack Games teased for Balatro, which launched in February and became a massive hit thanks to its satisfying gameplay loop that combines the adrenaline rush of playing poker with the randomness of jokers, which can add special boosts to each run. The first was the announcement that it would be getting a big free update in 2025, although neither the developer, nor the publisher have revealed any details on what that could entail just yet.

Either way, Playstack promises the final reveal is “going to be a banger.” There will also be more cards added to the game later in 2024.

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
All Trophies and Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws
A spacecraft evades enemies.

Star Wars Outlaws invites you to get engrossed in not one, but many worlds. While it does share a lot of commonalities with other Ubisoft titles, specifically the best open-world games, it does break the mold in some appealing ways. Playing as a non-Force sensitive rogue named Kay, you will dive deep into the criminal underbelly of smugglers, rogues, and mercenaries all across the galaxy.

While it remains to be seen if it will be one of the best Star Wars games, we do know it has a very appealing list of Trophies and Achievements. Those who like to 100% games tend to shy away from Ubisoft games as of late for the sheer bloat of them, but Star Wars Outlaws might be more manageable. If you want to know what types of challenges await on your path to the Platinum, here are all the Trophies and Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws.
All Trophies and Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws

Read more
Sony’s new live-service title Concord is having a rough launch
A sniper from Concord leaping in the air.

Sony's live-service hero shooter Concord launched on PC and PlayStation 5 last week, and the early numbers are looking grim.

According to third-party data site SteamDB, Concord peaked at a disappointing 697 concurrent players on PC on launch day. At the time of this writing, there are 252 players in the game. This is despite two beta periods, an early access period that began on August 20, and a public launch on August 23. In comparison, Helldivers 2, another PlayStation first-party, live-service game released simultaneously on PC and PlayStation 5, hit a concurrent players peak of 458,709 around launch. Six months in, it still rakes in tens of thousands of players.

Read more
Best video game deals: PlayStation 5, Xbox S and X, Nintendo Switch

While PC gaming tends to have a massive amount of deals from a variety of storefronts, that's not necessarily the case with consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch. That said, there are still a few great deals floating around if you know how to look, and that includes some of the best games on the market, although admittedly, that's more the older games like Deathloop or the DeadSpace remake that have the best discounts. That's why we've gone out and scoured all the big retailers to find our favorite deals on PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, or best Nintendo Switch games to save you at least a little bit extra.
On the other hand, if you're just doing a bit of window shopping, then check out some of our other favorite PS5 game deals, Xbox game pass deals and Nintendo Switch deals for more specific offers.

Best PS5 game deals
Deathloop -- $25, was $60

Read more