 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

This is the most high-stakes blackjack game you’ll ever play

By

There are tons of cards games, but few are as stressful as blackjack. It’s a game that hinges around high-stakes risk and reward where strategy can only get you so far. You’re at the mercy of the draw at a certain point. It’s hard to imagine that simple premise becoming any more tense, but a new video game accomplishes exactly that.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is a new card game out now on Steam. At first glance, it seems fairly obvious what developer Purple Moss Collectors is going for here: It’s Balatro for blackjack. That sufficiently sums it up, though that idea brings its own strengths and weaknesses  to what’s becoming indie gaming’s most unlikely emerging genre.

Recommended Videos

The core idea of Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is simple. It’s a roguelike where players have to beat opponents in blackjack games. The basic rules are the same, with players trying to get as close to 21 without going over. They can stay or hit — the most fundamental bit of risk-reward design in perhaps all of games.

Of course, there’s a twist — a lot of them, actually. Like Balatro, players slowly augment their standard deck with wacky cards, passive boosts, and playable effects. Some of those are easy to understand. A “Big 2” card can either be played as a two or a 12, while negative cards run the count down. Others are significantly more complex (and often very funny). The “Gerald of Riviera” card destroys one of the opponent’s played cards, all while poking fun at The Witcher. “Charred Lizard” looks a lot like Charizard’s original Pokémon card. It can either be played as a 10 or sold to the opponent’s discard pile for 10 chips.

Three tarot cards appear on a purple banner in Dungeons and Degenerate Gamblers.
Purple Moss Collectors

That idea works in the context of blackjack, though its not as natural a fit as it was for poker in Balatro. Blackjack is still a game that heavily revolves around the luck of the draw. Deck-building decisions only feel so effective. At times, it just feels like I’m drawing from a pile of random effects and hoping the right ones show up rather than creating a strategy. Held cards, like a trump card that can give me an instant 21 in a pinch, help alleviate that, but games can devolve into some complicated math that’s hard to follow.

While that aspect is hit-and-miss, the much sharper design decision comes in its combat hook. Opponents aren’t just playing hands to win chips. Winning a round causes damage to the opponent equal to the number difference between the final hands (a 21 versus an 18 will result in the loser getting hit for three HP). If one player goes bust, they take the full amount of their opponent’s hand in damage. It’s a genius dynamic that ratchets the tension of blackjack up even more. Going bust isn’t just a matter of losing one hand; it could lead to some devastating damage. When an opponent stays at a high number like 20, it can be much safer to stay at 16 and take four damage rather than pull a bad card and take 20.

That’s where Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers feels like a completely different game from Balatro. It’s not a “numbers go up” deck-builder about raising a score. Its a mental game where knowing when to press your luck or stand down is paramount to long-term success. If anything, the more Balatro-like card hooks get in the way of that elegant idea.

Even if parts of its designed feel a little forced to chase a trend, Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is a smart spin on blackjack that understands the tension inherent in the simple card game. If you’ve wanted to check out Balatro , but are more of a blackjack enthusiast, you may as well try your luck with this one.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is available now on Steam.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
You’ll have 2 chances to try PlayStation’s Concord this July
Three characters holding guns and running down a hallway in Concord.

Concord, PlayStation's upcoming PvP hero shooter, is one step closer to releasing, with two beta periods now set for July ahead of its August 23 launch.

This will be the first time many people will get to play the game, although those who preorder it will have a bit of an advantage. The company, along with developer Firewalk Studios, announced on Thursday that the first beta period, from July 12-14, will be for those who preorder the game and up to four of their friends. This will be followed by an open beta from July 18-21. Both betas will be for PlayStation 5 and PC, and crossplay will be enabled.

Read more
Apple Arcade’s most popular game is coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC
Hello Kitty bakes food in a cafe in Hello Kitty: Island Adventure.

Apple Arcade hit Hello Kitty: Island Adventure is coming to new platforms in 2025. The Animal Crossing-like life sim will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2025. It’ll be a timed console exclusive for Nintendo before coming to PlayStation 4 and PS5 shortly after.

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure is Apple Arcade’s most popular game, Arcade Senior Director Alex Rofman told me in an interview earlier this year. The iOS game takes the basic concept of Animal Crossing and adds in popular Sanrio characters. That experience has only been available to Apple Arcade subscribers for the past year, but it’ll soon make its way to more platforms.

Read more
You’ll want to wish-list all 7 of these games we saw at Tribeca Fest
A baby levitates a bunch of scientists in Goodnight Universe.

Usually after an event as busy as Summer Game Fest, I'd crawl into my bed and sleep for a week straight before thinking about another video game. I didn't have that luxury this year. As soon as I returned home to New York City, I was eager to head over to Tribeca Fest to see even more games. While the media festival is most known for films, it expanded into video games over the past few years that appear as official selections. Some of those games go on to become award-winning hits and critical darlings, like Immortality, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Venba, and more.

This year, the festival featured seven games, which were playable for attendees. This year's crop included several anticipated indies that have been on our radar for years. Though I may have been exhausted from a full week of demoing games at Summer Game Fest, I was excited to see what the festival had on top this year. It did not disappoint. The seven games on display all represent a bright future for the independent game scene. Trust me: You'll want to add all of these to your Steam wish list.
Goodnight Universe

Read more