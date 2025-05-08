 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (May 9-11)

By
A list of Jokers stacked together from Balatro.
LocalThunk

Our favorite thing about the start of a new month is getting our hands on a fresh batch of PlayStation Plus Essential games. While we only get three new entries per month, whereas the Extra and Premium subscribers get sometimes a dozen games added to the catalog, they are ours to “keep” so long as our subscriptions are active. They also tend to be of higher quality, with this month being a standout in our eyes. For this upcoming weekend, we know you won’t have trouble finding something in our list to have fun with but might struggle to decide which of these games you want to dedicate your time to. That’s a good problem to have while we wait for Doom: The Dark Ages, but also have a little extra time with Lost Soul Aside getting delayed to the end of August.

Balatro

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, you know what Balatro is and just how addictive it is. If, for whatever reason, you didn’t believe us when we sang its praises, now is the time to get in on the fun. Or, if you already played it on another platform, now you can earn a shiny new Platinum Trophy. Either way, this is one of the easiest games to recommend you play this weekend no matter what type of gamer you are. This is also a great game to introduce to friends and family thanks to how approachable it is. Just be aware you might not get the controller back for a while. You can take it in short bursts or marathon it, and the simple rules but deep levels of strategy keep it interesting each and every ante.

Recommended Videos

Balatro is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile, and PC.

Related

Ark: Survival Ascended

If you’ve been subscribed to PS Plus as long as we have, then you probably have a huge stack of survival games already, including another version of this one! However, Ark: Survival Ascended is more than just an expansion or remaster, but is a complete graphical remake of the original game with all the new content packed in. We all dream about living in a world with dinosaurs, and this game lets you start out cowering and fighting for your life to taming and building your own dino army. It is a brutal world, especially in the online servers with up to 70 players who may or may not be friendly but is fun every step of the way.

Ark: Survival Ascended is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

We mentioned the new Doom game up top for a reason, and that reason was to give us an excuse to talk about Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. This game sticks to the classic boomer shooter look and feel with the trappings of the 40K universe. If you have any fond memories of fast-paced, gory, power-fantasy shooters set in giant maze-like levels full of secrets, you will have a blast with this game. It is so easy to pick up and instantly start having fun with. The graphics are intentionally retro but with clear design sensibilities that evoke the look of old-school shooters but will still look appealing today. And, most importantly, the sound and feedback of every weapon is pitch-perfect.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…

Editors’ Recommendations

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 21-23)
Sargon leaping with his blades and with blue streaks behind him.

After being spoiled with some massive titles hitting PlayStation Plus Essential to kick off the month, such as Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the second lineup of new titles is giving us a chance to catch up on some hidden gems that might've slipped us by on release. In all honesty, nearly every game coming to Extra and Premium this month is worth playing, with sports games, Metroidvanias, and indie games all getting representation. Still, we know gaming time is always at a premium so we made some tough calls to give you the three best new games on PlayStation Plus to play this weekend.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
We called Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown an early game of the year contender in 2024 and stand by that statement to this day. This game reimagines the classic action platformer as a Metroidvania in a way that makes us wonder why it hadn't been done years ago. The progression of abilities is perfectly tuned, with plenty of puzzle platforming challenges that test your critical thinking as much as your dexterity. Even the core combat and movement mechanics are tight and satisfying so the simple act of filling out the intricate map is enjoyable. It is both a perfect starting point for newcomers to the genre, while also a deep and challenging experience for veterans who want to find every secret.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. Switch, and PC.
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
Okay, the name Bang-On Balls: Chronicles might not immediately inspire confidence in this indie hit, but stick with us. You play as a ball in an open-world 3D action platformer where you are introduced to new mechanics in every level. Loosely based on historical locations, each level is an open hub where you are free to bounce, fight, and explore with your fully customizable ball hero. It is a modern-day revival of the old collect-a-thon genre without any of the downsides. It has enough variety and content to keep you happy alone but is even better in either 4-player online co-op or 2 2-player split-screen.

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 14-16)
The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

The beginning of March was light in upcoming PS5 games, but the long-delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows is right around the corner. But we still have an entire weekend to fill before it comes out, which is where your PlayStation Plus subscription pays off. The Essential games for March were incredibly strong, but the back catalogue of Extra and Premium games has the perfect selection to get you excited for all the biggest upcoming video games, like Death Stranding 2. Or, it could be the perfect way to find a fun, bite-sized game to hold you over until next week's releases hit and dominate your time. As always, I have hand-selected only the best games in PlayStation Plus for you to play this weekend.
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Announcement Trailer | PS5, PS4

Even before Shadows was announced, Ghost of Tsushima was touted as being the Japanese AC game that Ubisoft should have made years ago. While that is a reductive way to frame it, there's no denying there are similarities, and the two will be directly compared. Whether you plan on playing Shadows or not, Ghost is a magnificent game that still boasts some of the best graphics on PS5. Exploring the vibrant island of Tsushima as you follow the wind and animals rather than waypoints gives you a deep appreciation for the world you're fighting for. If you missed out on the Director's Cut content, jumping back in for the Iki Island DLC is perhaps the best part of the experience.

Read more
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 7-9)
A dragon in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Despite this first weekend in March being one hour shorter than any other, PlayStation Plus is giving us some massive games to fill our time with. The games coming to the Essential tier might be some of the best PlayStation Plus games we get all year and are more than enough to hold you over until the next upcoming PS5 game on your wishlist arrives. This includes the inclusion of one very recent PS5 RPG, a collection of classic retro titles, and a remastered entry in a long-running franchise. There's no time to waste this weekend deciding on what games to play, so let us give you the lowdown on the best new PlayStation Plus games to sink your time into.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard | Official Launch Trailer

That's right, less than six months after launch Dragon Age: The Veilguard is already being offered on PlayStation Plus Essential. The game suffered from some unnecessary controversy before launch, but the end product is a fun action RPG with great characters and plenty of reasons to invest yourself in this epic fantasy world. You will create your custom character known as Rook who leads the titular Veilguard in a quest to stop two ancient gods from destroying the world. With multiple classes to pick from, weapon types to try, and a lovable cast to grow your relationship with, this is a steal to get as part of your subscription.

Read more