3 new Xbox Game Pass games that you should play this weekend (December 13-15)

Xbox Game Pass has had a wild year of ups and downs. While the introduction of new tiers with different game offerings has made subscribing a more confusing process, lots of fantastic games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 have still come to the service the day they released. Over the past couple of weeks, we saw the launch of the last few of 2024’s day one Xbox Game Pass titles. These range from early access indies to a new Indiana Jones game from the developer of the Wolfenstein series. If you’re wondering what you should be playing on Xbox Game Pass this weekend, look to these titles.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The last major Xbox exclusive release of the year, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is a first-person action-adventure game based on the iconic Lucasfilm series. Wolfenstein: The New Order and The New Colossus developer MachineGames managed to create a licensed game that still retains a unique gameplay identity, infusing puzzle game and immersive sim gameplay elements into what easily could’ve been an Uncharted knockoff. If you’ve ever enjoyed an Indiana Jones film and are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, then Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a game you should definitely check out.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers via PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Wildfrost

If you’ve been looking for a new card game roguelike hybrid to kill some time with as we wait for Slay the Spire 2, then Wildfrost is a good option. Wildfrost takes that tried and true roguelike setup and applies it to tactical RPG combat centered around controlling the countdown timer of when your enemies can attack next. When you create the perfect deck to stall enemies and deal a ton of damage, Wildfrost is as satisfying as the best card games out there. It finally came to Game Pass alongside the release of its Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S port, so now is a great time to try out Wildfrost if you’ve never played it before.

The PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions of Wildfrost are now available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It’s also on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Overthrown

If you’re a fan of survival games, then you’ll want to check out Overthrown. This Xbox Game Preview title from Brimstone and Maximum Entertainment has the same core loop as most games of its style, as players have to work together to gather resources and then build towns they can defend and farm in. Overthrown stands out because of the visual flourishes it gives its mechanics, like being able to dash at really fast speeds or chuck almost any object you find very far. If you’re getting a little burnt out on other games of this ilk, Overthrown is a solid alternative you can follow throughout development on Game Pass.

Overthrown is available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.