This month, Xbox Game Pass goes post-apocalyptic

A man stands on a rock in Atomfall.
Rebellion

March is a great month for Xbox Game Pass, with multiple day-one drops including 33 Immortals and Atomfall, as well as even more titles coming to Game Pass Standard. Unfortunately, the addition of new games also means some of your favorites will be leaving Game Pass. We’ll have a full list of the titles you should binge while you still can at the end of this story.

March 18: 33 Immortals

33 players outrun fire in 33 Immortals.
Thunder Lotus

For starters, 33 Immortals is available today on both Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. This co-op roguelike teams you up with 32 other players to take on huge monsters and challenging bosses. Fight until you fall, and then permanently upgrade your character for the next run.

March 20: Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island key art
This month’s Game Pass additions are particularly divine. Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island comes to the service on March 20, putting you in the shoes of a backpacker shipwrecked on an island. You aren’t alone, though; the Greek gods are all there, but they’ve lost their memories. This cozy title is all about befriending and saving these mythological figures.

March 25: Blizzard Arcade Collection

Old-school arcade fans can celebrate with The Blizzard Arcade Collection, containing classic games like Blackthorne, The Lost Vikings 1 & 2, Rock N Roll Racing, and RPM Racing. The collection also has fun extras like concept art, interviews, and more.

March 27: Atomfall

Combat in Atomfall
Rebellion

Another major day-one release, Atomfall takes inspiration from the real-world events of the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England. With a lot of Fallout-like vibes, Atomfall has you explore the quarantine zone, fighting irradiated monsters, bartering for supplies, and so much more.

Game Pass Core

In addition to a slew of new titles joining the library, Game Pass Core is getting Octopath Traveler II and Train Sim World 5 tomorrow. On March 26, the delightful roguelike-meets-monster-taming game Monster Sanctuary joins Game Pass Core, alongside Tunic and Batman: Arkham Knight.

Leaving March 31

Unfortunately, several fantastic games are leaving Game Pass at the end of the month. These include even more of the Yakuza franchise, as well as Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and Monster Hunter Rise.

  • MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console)
  • Lil Gator Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Yakuza Like a Dragon (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

