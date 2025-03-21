3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (March 21-23)

Table of Contents Table of Contents 33 Immortals Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island Octopath Traveller 2

A lot of us will have our hands full this weekend playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but Ubisoft’s latest open-world adventure may not be to everyone’s tastes. Fans of Fallout might have their eye on the upcoming Xbox Series X game Atomfall, which is also coming to Game Pass on release, but that still leaves an entire weekend with nothing to play. Or, it would if there wasn’t a nice selection of new titles added to the service ready for you to dive into. This weekend has something for everyone, such as a brand new Roguelike co-op game, a non-violent adventure game staring Greek gods, and a hardcore JRPG. Let’s not waste any more time and give you the rundown on the best new Xbox Game Pass games worth playing this weekend.

33 Immortals

This day one addition is still technically in early access, but we already love what 33 Immortals is doing. This is one of the most creative co-op games yet, with 33 players all working together in a massive raid-like dungeon. 33 players might sound like a lot, but the game is built on your team working in groups to tackle different corners of the map as smaller squads. Each game is randomized to an extent, but the goal is to always complete various challenges and unlock the route to the boss. That boss is no joke, and keeping yourself and as many allies alive until the end is key to taking it down. There’s still a lot to be added and polished, but 33 Immortals is shaping up to be another potential co-op darling.

33 Immortals is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC in early access.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

Sometimes a more laid-back adventure game is just what the doctor ordered on a relaxing weekend. Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is a modern interpretation of Greek myth where you play as a backpacker stranded up on a mysterious island inhabited all the legends of Greek mythology, but with the twist in that they all have amnesia. With no combat, Mythwrecked is a more casual adventure where you are free to explore the lush island, solve some puzzles, and mostly get to know and build relationships with the various gods as you help them remember who they are. This game relies heavily on its writing and characters, which it fully succeeds in bringing to life.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Octopath Traveller 2

Whether or not you played the first game, Octopath Traveller 2 is a stellar JRPG to dive into on Xbox. This sequel stands completely alone with its entirely new cast of characters whose stories you can experience in whatever order you wish. Besides each one having their own skills and abilities to set them apart, their personalities and goals are vastly different. The major concern with the first game was how the main cast never had meaningful interactions with one another, which Octopath Traveller 2 thankfully alleviates. The turn-based combat system is tactical and addicting, and the HD-2D art style on display is some of the best looking pixel art you can find.

Octopath Traveller 2 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.