 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (March 21-23)

By
Key art for 33 Immortals
Thunder Lotus Games / Thunder Lotus

A lot of us will have our hands full this weekend playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but Ubisoft’s latest open-world adventure may not be to everyone’s tastes. Fans of Fallout might have their eye on the upcoming Xbox Series X game Atomfall, which is also coming to Game Pass on release, but that still leaves an entire weekend with nothing to play. Or, it would if there wasn’t a nice selection of new titles added to the service ready for you to dive into. This weekend has something for everyone, such as a brand new Roguelike co-op game, a non-violent adventure game staring Greek gods, and a hardcore JRPG. Let’s not waste any more time and give you the rundown on the best new Xbox Game Pass games worth playing this weekend.

33 Immortals

This day one addition is still technically in early access, but we already love what 33 Immortals is doing. This is one of the most creative co-op games yet, with 33 players all working together in a massive raid-like dungeon. 33 players might sound like a lot, but the game is built on your team working in groups to tackle different corners of the map as smaller squads. Each game is randomized to an extent, but the goal is to always complete various challenges and unlock the route to the boss. That boss is no joke, and keeping yourself and as many allies alive until the end is key to taking it down. There’s still a lot to be added and polished, but 33 Immortals is shaping up to be another potential co-op darling.

Recommended Videos

33 Immortals is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC in early access.

Related

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

Sometimes a more laid-back adventure game is just what the doctor ordered on a relaxing weekend. Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is a modern interpretation of Greek myth where you play as a backpacker stranded up on a mysterious island inhabited all the legends of Greek mythology, but with the twist in that they all have amnesia. With no combat, Mythwrecked is a more casual adventure where you are free to explore the lush island, solve some puzzles, and mostly get to know and build relationships with the various gods as you help them remember who they are. This game relies heavily on its writing and characters, which it fully succeeds in bringing to life.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Octopath Traveller 2

Whether or not you played the first game, Octopath Traveller 2 is a stellar JRPG to dive into on Xbox. This sequel stands completely alone with its entirely new cast of characters whose stories you can experience in whatever order you wish. Besides each one having their own skills and abilities to set them apart, their personalities and goals are vastly different. The major concern with the first game was how the main cast never had meaningful interactions with one another, which Octopath Traveller 2 thankfully alleviates. The turn-based combat system is tactical and addicting, and the HD-2D art style on display is some of the best looking pixel art you can find.

Octopath Traveller 2 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 21-23)
The four girls stand together in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

PlayStation Plus isn't as consistent as Game Pass in adding day one titles to the service, but when we do get them, they tend to be excellent. The last State of Play revealed some exciting upcoming PS5 games coming to Plus on day one in the future, alongside games like Saros which are much further out, but one of the month's most interesting games is already on the service. The rest of the lineup is nothing to sneeze at, either. From AAA games to the return of old favorites, we've got the perfect selection of games for you to dive into this weekend.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - First Look Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

The next game from developer Don't Nod, the original creators of Life is Strange, is taking us back to the '90s. Split into two parts (the second scheduled to release on April 15), Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is another adventure game focused on a group of four girls split between the summer of 1995 and 27 years later after the friends had a falling out. Whatever secret caused them to break apart has brought them back together. Anyone with nostalgia for the '90s and a love for teen drama and mystery has nothing to lose giving this first chapter a shot. Thankfully the story is only split into two this time so you won't have to wait multiple months between parts to finish the story.

Read more
3 Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (February 14-16)
Key art for Age of Mythology: Retold.

Not only is it Valentine's Day weekend, but we're also on the verge of Xbox's first major release of the year with Avowed. Those with early access can already start playing it, but the rest of us waiting for it to be added to Game Pass will need to wait a few more days. With that upcoming Xbox Series X game in mind, as well as the holiday being a perfect excuse to recommend a great game for couples, we picked out some gems for you to enjoy this weekend. As always, we made sure to offer a nice diverse selection of genres to give you plenty of options but you can't go wrong downloading any of these games this weekend.
Overcooked! 2
Overcooked 2: Announcement Trailer

You don't need to be in any kind of relationship to enjoy Overcooked! 2, but it is a game you will want to play in co-op. Technically it is a game you could play on your own, but that removes the chaotic energy of trying to coordinate and synergize with your partners in situations designed to be as inefficient as possible. Because the game uses such simple controls and a concept that most people will be able to grasp quickly, this is a fantastic game to introduce new gamers to as well. There are a ton of levels, and going for the high scores on each one is a real test of teamwork, but even just jumping in for a fun party night with Overcooked! 2 is satisfying.

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (February 7-9)
A quarterback pointing before a hike in madden 25.

Xbox has hit the ground running in 2025 with an already amazing lineup of Game Pass titles for January, plus a developer direct with more information about some upcoming Xbox Series X games like Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight. Those will come sooner than you think, but we still have two waves of titles coming to the service in February to keep you occupied. Sure, Avowed is right around the corner but that doesn't mean you won't have anything to play before then. Not a huge number of games are arriving early this month, but we still managed to pick out a nice diverse cast of titles to add some excitement to your weekend.
Madden NFL 25
Madden 25 | Official Reveal Trailer

What better way to prepare for the Super Bowl than with a massive Madden marathon? Madden NFL 25 is the latest entry in the gold-standard football video game. This entry introduced the updated FieldSENSE physics system that makes every hit, juke, and tackle look almost as real as real life. There are a host of other under-the-hood improvements to make this entry the closest thing you can get to being on the field yourself, but it's the gameplay that counts and Madden 25 doesn't fumble the ball. You can play quick matches to simulate who will win the upcoming game, or take a player through their entire career.

Read more