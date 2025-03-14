 Skip to main content
3 Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (March 14-16)

By
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Ubisoft

Game Pass serves many functions as a service. Some use it to play the best Xbox Series X games on release, others lean on it between games, and everything in between. One of our favorite ways to take advantage of the massive Game Pass catalog is in preparation for upcoming Xbox Series X games. Whether it be playing previous games in a series to get caught up, or games in a similar genre to get in the mood, Game Pass has what you’re looking for. We have our eye on Assassin’s Creed Shadows next week just like you, but what about this weekend? Here are the best Xbox Game Pass games to boot up over the break.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

All the best Assassin’s Creed games are on Game Pass, but we feel Odyssey is the best of them since transitioning into RPGs. Historically, this is the earliest game in the timeline, though that doesn’t matter much since there are only loose threads connecting the games at this point. What does matter is how vast and enjoyable a world this is to explore. It isn’t quite as bloated as Valhalla and will get you back into the groove of parkouring, stealthing, and fighting all over again. The story here is also one of the best in the series if you have the time to go all the way with it. But even just dabbling in it so you don’t get burned out before Shadows is a great way to prepare yourself.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Enter the Gungeon

Fans of roguelikes are all waiting for 33 Immortals to drop to see how a 33 player roguelike experience plays out. Before that, Enter the Gungeon is back on Game Pass to tide you over. It shares a somewhat similar perspective and chaotic nature where positioning and dodging are as important as dealing damage. In Gungeon, you’re obviously alone but also face more bullet-hell-style bosses. Each random weapon has a different use, funny name, and multiple synergies with other weapons and items to uncover. Add in multiple secret paths, bosses, and unlockables and you have one of the best feeling roguelikes that never gets too bloated.

Enter the Gunegon is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Powerwash Simulator

Spring is right around the corner, which means it is time for spring cleaning. Or, you can boot up Powerwash Simulator and clean virtual environments. While you should still do the former, the latter is far more satisfying. Sure, this sounds like one of those meme simulator games, but it has become a huge hit for a reason. Blasting away grime and dirt with your powerwasher in neat lines until a dingy wall is perfectly clear scratches some primal itch within us. It is completely stress-free and perfect for just relaxing on a lazy weekend to turn your brain off and just enjoy the simple reward of cleaning. There are even some awesome crossover DLCs if you want to clean locations from Wallace and Gromit, Shrek, Back to the Future, and plenty more.

Powerwash Simulator is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
