3 Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (April 4-6)

Table of Contents Table of Contents We Happy Few Wargroove 2 All You Need is Help

The big news of the week was easily the full reveal and details for the Nintendo Switch 2. While there were a lot of exciting upcoming Switch 2 games shown off for later in the year, us Game Pass players don’t have to wait long at all for some great upcoming Xbox Series X games. South of Midnight is right around the corner, and Clair Obscur is not far behind. This weekend, we got creative and fun to give you a nice trio of options on Game Pass you probably didn’t get to when they came out. These are the best Game Pass games you should be playing this weekend.

We Happy Few

The last game Compulsion Games made before South of Midnight was the misunderstood We Happy Few. The initial trailers gave off the impression of a linear, BioShock-like experience which ended up not being the case. That said, if you take We Happy Few for what it is then you can start to appreciate it. Set in an alternate history 1960s England with various sci-fi elements tossed in. What players weren’t expecting was a first-person survival game with some roguelike elements, but still has a distinct structure. You go through three acts as three different characters who are all trying to escape the city for various reasons. It’s not perfect, but certainly worth a revisit before the team’s next game to see how it stacks up.

Recommended Videos

We Happy Few is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Wargroove 2

Who doesn’t love a great tactics game to cozy up with over a quiet weekend? Wargroove 2 is a beautifully animated game that will easily suck you in thanks to the addictive gameplay. You will need to balance resource gathering, unit recruitment, and battles all at once on the map. While the combat is done with the usual rock-paper-scissors format, Wargroove 2 has its unique groove system where commander units gain buffs each time they take an action that can be cashed out for a special move. Besides the campaign you can also dive into the Conquest mode which offers an endless amount of procedurally generated maps to challenge yourself with.

Wargroove 2 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

All You Need is Help

If the Nintendo news has put you in the mood for something bright, colorful, and full of pure joy then all you need is All You Need is Help. The trailer alone should be enough to sell anyone on how adorable this game is, and going in knowing nothing else is the best way to go. There’s no massive plot twist or anything to spoil, but the puzzles and quirky interactions you and your co-op partners will have is where the game shines. Be aware, howerver, that All You Need is Help is a game that can’t be played alone so you will either need someone nearby or be willing to go online to team up to play.

All You Need is Help is available now on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.