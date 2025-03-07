3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (March 7-9)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Monster Train One Lonely Outpost Galacticare

We’ve hit that one unfortunate weekend of the year when we need to set our clocks forward an hour, thus robbing us of one precious hour of free time to play the best Xbox Series X games. The big game of the month, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, is still a few weeks away, so there’s plenty of time to see what the best games on Game Pass are right now. We found a great selection of brand-new additions to help you spend less time thinking about what to play and more time gaming on this slightly shorter weekend. These are the best new Xbox Game Pass games available right now.

While this month is a little light on new releases, there are still plenty of upcoming Xbox Series X games to be excited about.

Monster Train

We know the sequel is on the way, so now is the best time there is to see why Monster Train is one of the most underrated roguelikes of the generation. This game is a roguelike deckbuilder that also incorporates autobattle elements. You will set up monsters on the various levels of your train to automatically attack incoming enemies in turn-based battles to try and stop them before they reach the top to attack your core. Each run lets you pick a main and supporty clan of demons that determines what creatures and spells you have access to, and each stage forces you to choose between two paths with different potential benefits. It is an approachable but deep roguelike you can spend 30 minutes or multiple hours with.

Monster Train is available now on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

One Lonely Outpost

We’ve had plenty of farming sims on Game Pass, but One Lonely Outpost spices things up by going sci-fi with the setting. You are dropped into an alien world with the goal of building up an outpost to terraform the planet. That means building up a farm, building up the colony, crafting new items, and all the usual farming sim activities with a sci-fi twist. Odds are you already know if this is the type of game you’d be interested in, but the change in setting gives it a fresh feel compared to other games in the genre.

One Lonely Outpost is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Galacticare

Galacticare follows the lead of Two Point Hospital in being a humorous yet mechanically satisfying management simulator. You play as the new hospital administrator with the goal of building and managing an intergalactic hospital and make as much cash as possible. Aliens will come in with all sorts of crazy diseases to cure in various scenarios across the story mode. Managing the needs of your staff also has to be considered, leading to a fun juggling act. It isn’t as deep as some other management sims out there, but is a light and enjoyable experience either in story or sandbox mode.

Galacticare is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.