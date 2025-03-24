Latest Apple OS land in beta, these are all the new features to try

Table of Contents Table of Contents iOS 18.4 RC beta features macOS 15.4 RC beta latest watchOS 11.4 upgraded RC build iPadOS 18.4 RC new additions tvOS 18.4 RC beta features visionOS 2.4 Rc upgrades

Apple has taken the wraps off its latest operating systems for beta testing, meaning some exciting new features are available.

The new systems run across Apple devices with the arrival of iOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, iPadOS 18.4, tvOS 18.4, and visionOS 2.4 all now available in RC.

This is the RC beta round, meaning it’s the fourth iteration and – crucially – the closest to the final version we can expect to see.

While many of the features have been around since the earlier beta releases, this represents a chance to try in a more finalized and stable state. These are the best bits to play with now:

iOS 18.4 RC beta features

Now available in the latest iOS 18.4 is the most current version of Apple Intelligence. Specifically this adds localization support and a new sketch style in Image Playground, plus the ability to adjust priority notifications.

macOS 15.4 RC beta latest

Available in the latest macOS release is a big update to Apple Mail with fresh categorization and notifications, new emoji options, Quick Start with Mac when setting up new devices, and an Apple Intelligence expansion.

watchOS 11.4 upgraded RC build

One of the most stand out new features on this watchOS build upgrade is the new alarm. There is a new toggle that allows the alarm to be set to break through silent mode. That should mean you can set your watch to not disturb you while you sleep, but still play sounds and haptics to wake you when needed. You also have seven new emojis available.

iPadOS 18.4 RC new additions

The new iPadOS brings with it the fresh on-device email categorization settings – like in macOS Sequoia 15.4. New Apple Intelligence languages have been added, Sketch Style lands in Image Playground, and Genmoji are here.

tvOS 18.4 RC beta features

New to Apple TV is InSight which displays information about the actors, characters and music from Apple TV+ content – yes, much like Amazon Prime Video does. There is also Enhance Dialogue, for greater vocal clarity and this works through HomePod speakers, AirPods, Bluetooth devices and more. There is also support for 21:9, added screen savers, plus a redesigned Apple Fitness+ for the TV.

visionOS 2.4 Rc upgrades

This update adds Apple Intelligence to offer Writing Tools – including ChatGPT integration – Image Playground and Genmoji. There is also Spatial Gallery, which offers spatial videos, photos and panoramas curated by filmmakers and artists.