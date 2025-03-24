 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Latest Apple OS land in beta, these are all the new features to try

By
Apple OS beta
Apple

Apple has taken the wraps off its latest operating systems for beta testing, meaning some exciting new features are available.

The new systems run across Apple devices with the arrival of iOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, iPadOS 18.4, tvOS 18.4, and visionOS 2.4 all now available in RC.

Recommended Videos

This is the RC beta round, meaning it’s the fourth iteration and – crucially – the closest to the final version we can expect to see.

While many of the features have been around since the earlier beta releases, this represents a chance to try in a more finalized and stable state. These are the best bits to play with now:

iOS 18.4 RC beta features

Now available in the latest iOS 18.4 is the most current version of Apple Intelligence. Specifically this adds localization support and a new sketch style in Image Playground, plus the ability to adjust priority notifications.

macOS 15.4 RC beta latest

Available in the latest macOS release is a big update to Apple Mail with fresh categorization and notifications, new emoji options, Quick Start with Mac when setting up new devices, and an Apple Intelligence expansion.

watchOS 11.4 upgraded RC build

One of the most stand out new features on this watchOS build upgrade is the new alarm. There is a new toggle that allows the alarm to be set to break through silent mode. That should mean you can set your watch to not disturb you while you sleep, but still play sounds and haptics to wake you when needed. You also have seven new emojis available.

iPadOS 18.4 RC new additions

The new iPadOS brings with it the fresh on-device email categorization settings – like in macOS Sequoia 15.4. New Apple Intelligence languages have been added, Sketch Style lands in Image Playground, and Genmoji are here.

tvOS 18.4 RC beta features

New to Apple TV is InSight which displays information about the actors, characters and music from Apple TV+ content – yes, much like Amazon Prime Video does. There is also Enhance Dialogue, for greater vocal clarity and this works through HomePod speakers, AirPods, Bluetooth devices and more. There is also support for 21:9, added screen savers, plus a redesigned Apple Fitness+ for the TV.

visionOS 2.4 Rc upgrades

This update adds Apple Intelligence to offer Writing Tools – including ChatGPT integration –  Image Playground and Genmoji. There is also Spatial Gallery, which offers spatial videos, photos and panoramas curated by filmmakers and artists.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
AI-powered Priority Notifications land on iPhones with iOS 18.4 update
Priority Notifications on an iPhone’s Lock Screen

Apple has just released the first beta build of iOS 18.4 update. Even though it is not loaded with new features, it brings a cool new trick called Priority Notifications. Once enabled, the tool will use AI to automatically surface notifications that are deemed important.

”Priority notifications appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance,” says Apple. The company doesn’t offer any technical detail on how exactly the onboard AI decides which notifications are important and surfaces them.

Read more
The Gemini app is now the only way to access Google’s AI on iOS
The Google Gemini AI logo.

Google announced Wednesday that it is removing its Gemini AI model from the Google app on iOS, meaning that Apple users will need to download the dedicated Gemini app in order to use it.

When Google first introduced its Gemini AI to the Apple product ecosystem, it did so through its existing Google App, which had been available on iPhones and iPads since 2008. It wasn't until last November that Google released its dedicated Gemini app. Over the past three months, iOS users had their choice of which app through which to access the chatbot, but that is no longer the case.

Read more
The latest iOS update might have reactivated Apple Intelligence features
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Some iPhone users have reported that yesterday's update to iOS 18.3.1 reactivated once-disabled Apple Intelligence features on specific devices. Certain features, like Notification Summaries, had been shut off over concerns about accuracy. Now users are reporting that these features have been re-enabled following the update.

Devices that displayed a welcome screen after updating seem to have a higher chance of these features being re-activated. Reddit user u/Hanthunius reported the bug on their iPhone 15 Pro Max, while others saw the features make a comeback on Mac devices. MacRumors tested this theory, and while Apple Intelligence remained disabled on iPadOS and iOS in their tests, the Mac Mini was a different story.

Read more