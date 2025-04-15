 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You’ll have to wait a little bit longer than expected to play Dune: Awakening

By
Characters look out at a vast desert in Dune: Awakening.
Funcom

Hold your ornithopters, folks; Dune: Awakening was just delayed until June 10. Funcom released a statement explaining the decision, stating that due to feedback from beta testers, the company is pushing the launch date back by three weeks so they have “the time needed to make improvements that will lead to a better gameplay experience from day one.” A head start for eligible players will begin on June 5.

That said, games journalists and other content creators are still playing the early parts of the game, and the embargo on their experiences will lift on April 25. Our impressions of the game will go live around that time, too, so tune back in to read our thoughts.

Recommended Videos

While the delay is unfortunate, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s far better for a game to release slightly later and in a more playable form than for a buggy experience to mar the public’s first impressions. Funcom also says the delay gives it the chance to hold a huge beta weekend sometime next month that will let even more people test out the game early. The team says more information on that will be announced soon.

An important update regarding Dune: Awakening: pic.twitter.com/09Ftw4hstj

— Dune: Awakening (@DuneAwakening) April 15, 2025

Funcom writes, “Dune: Awakening is a beast of a game. This is a multiplayer survival on a massive scale, and we’re making gameplay and technical strides not seen in the genre before. We want to make sure we stick the landing.” Delays are always disappointing, but the team’s wording gives us hope that they are taking the game seriously and treating it with the care it deserves.

Related

There will also be a live stream today at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on YouTube, Steam, and Twitch with the developers that will focus on the combat elements of the game (and where the team will likely explain some of the reasoning behind the delay.) Don’t forget — you can go ahead and download the character creator now to start designing your player ahead of the game’s launch.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Lushfoil Photography Sim wants to make photographers out of us all
A photographer frames a fencepost in Lushfoil Photography Sim.

When you take away all the traffic, cities are silent. Refreshingly so, at first, but after the change settles this quiet becomes maddening. The echo and reverberation magnify every little movement. It’s out in nature, amid the ambient hum of insect and bird song, running river and crackling bark, the wind rustling millions of leaves and whistling through each individual blade of grass, that I find solitude in a quiet that conceals the tinnitus and eases my shoulders. 

Every place has a different static nature. I first learned the song along the Econlockhatchee River back home, when as a young adult I relearned how to spend hours alone in this quiet with my thoughts. Then up and down the valleys of the Hudson, where I now live. And again down by Lake Braies during summer, sitting in my Brooklyn apartment amid the dying gasps of winter playing Lushfoil Photography Sim. 

Read more
How to join the Marathon closed alpha test
Two runners in marathon advancing.

After revolutionizing the live-service genre on consoles with Destiny, Bungie has been focused on the FPS game for over a decade. That's what made the announcement of the upcoming video game Marathon, a return to one of the studio's oldest IPs, so exciting. This is an extraction shooter with unique Runner classes, dynamic worlds, top-notch shooting, and so much more to discover. The game is coming out in September, so we won't have to wait for too long, but even that is too long to wait for some. Thankfully, Bungie wants to give us the chance to play early with a closed alpha test. If you want to get a head start on this race, here's how to join the Marathon closed alpha test.

Read more
Is Marathon cross-platform?
A runner runs in Marathon.

One of the reasons that Bungie's Destiny series has lasted so long as a live service game is that it was one of the first to embrace cross-platform support. The studio's next project, Marathon, will also be a live service title, but this time it comes in the form of an extraction shooter instead of an MMO-lite looter shooter. Even after the team was acquired by PlayStation, Destiny still kept its cross-platform support, but what about this next project? Will Sony keep players relegated to their own platforms, or will you be able to team up with your friends on Tau Ceti IV regardless of where you are playing? Here's what you need to know about Marathon's cross-platform support.

Is Marathon cross-platform?

Read more