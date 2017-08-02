The best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy today

When you want a more conventional controller experience, the aptly titled Pro Controller is the way to go. Although the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers can be separated for greater range of motion, they lack the ever important D-Pad that’s essential for some types of games. The Pro Controller has quickly become our favorite way to play the Switch. With increased analog stick size and big, responsive buttons, the Pro controller rivals the quality of both the Xbox One and PS4 controllers. It’s a bit pricey at $70, but the Pro Controller should be at the top of your Switch accessory wishlist, ahead of an extra set of Joy-Cons.

Buy it now from:

Amazon