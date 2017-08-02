The best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy today

The Nintendo Switch is here, but like all new consoles, the basic $300 price tag doesn’t necessarily reflect how much it will cost you. As a Switch newbie, you’ll need games to play, and the cost only goes up from there. Since the Switch is both a home console and a handheld, it has some the requirements of both. Players will likely want to grab gear to maximize their fun at home, such as additional controllers, but also chargers to keep your console running. Carrying cases, screen protectors, play stands — there are lots of potential add-ons to consider. We’ve been keeping track of what’s out there, and these are the best Nintendo Switch accessories we’ve tried to date.
Controllers
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($70)
When you want a more conventional controller experience, the aptly titled Pro Controller is the way to go. Although the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers can be separated for greater range of motion, they lack the ever important D-Pad that’s essential for some types of games. The Pro Controller has quickly become our favorite way to play the Switch. With increased analog stick size and big, responsive buttons, the Pro controller rivals the quality of both the Xbox One and PS4 controllers. It’s a bit pricey at $70, but the Pro Controller should be at the top of your Switch accessory wishlist, ahead of an extra set of Joy-Cons.
Chargers
Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip ($30)
A step up from the grip that comes bundled with the Switch, this charging grip holsters your Joy Cons for controller-style gaming, while keeping your Joy-Cons from dying. Your Joy-Cons charge while attached to the Switch, but players who leave the Switch at home will need something to keep their controllers charged, this allows you to do so while maximizing your play time.
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock ($30)
This charging dock comes in handy if you have additional Joy-Cons, as you can hang up to four inactive controllers, allowing for a constant rotation of gaming goodness. Obviously, such a device only becomes necessary once you have an extra set of Joy-Cons, but it’s essential once you’ve taken that step.
RAVPower 20100mAh with Type-C ($58)
If you plan on taking your Switch on the go, battery life will likely become an issue. We recommend picking up an external battery pack to charge your portable beast away from an outlet. In terms of which battery pack to pick, during our testing, we latched onto this RAVPower pack. It has enough juice to charge the Switch approximately four times in one charge, and comes at a nice price. To sweeten the deal, the included USB-C wall adapter means that you’ll get an additional charge supply to use around the house as well. There’s more to picking a battery pack for the Switch than you might expect, so make sure to check out our full breakdown of Nintendo Switch external battery pack options before making a decision.
Stands
HORI Compact Playstand for Nintendo Switch ($13)
If the Switch’s built-in kickstand isn’t secure enough for you, try HORI’s Switch stand. It takes the console out of your hands, but doesn’t require a whole TV to utilize. HORI’s stand doesn’t include any power-charging or HDMI connectivity, however, so keep that in mind.
