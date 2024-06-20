Limited Run Games ran its annual showcase on Thursday, adding to its catalog of physical retro game releases for the next year. While many of the trailers were for already-announced titles, LRG managed to sneak in some big announcements, including the Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, re-releases and remasters of some deep-cut retro games, and more.

The physical game publisher has also gotten into the world of broader video game publishing, with its Carbon Engine helping developers use emulation to port older games from in the pre-PlayStation 1 era over to modern platforms. It’s also already released some projects this year, with Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked with Konami and being behind the Alan Wake 2 Collector’s Edition.

So there were a lot of announcements to run through during the hour-long showcase. Let’s break it all down.

Fighting Force Collection is bringing the beatdown to consoles and PC in 2025

Who doesn’t love an old-fashioned 3D brawler? Team up with your friends with the newly announced Fighting Force Collection, which will allow you to play the two franchise games from the original Tomb Raider developers in 2025. It’ll be out for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC.

FMV game you can only play after 10 p.m. gets release window

Ghosts, a real-time FMV game that you can only play after 10 p.m. local time (yes, really), is now set for 2025, according to a new trailer that debuted during the showcase. The game was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter in 2021, and comes from the mind of Jed Shepherd, one of the writers on the excellent Zoom horror movie Host, and Visible Games. It also features a lot of the cast from that low-budget film.

Tomba! 2 remaster gets a surprise announcement

Tomba! 2 | LRG 2024 Reveal Trailer

While we already knew that the first Tomba! game, an iconic retro platformer, was already in development, viewers of the LRG showcase got a surprise. Creator Tokuro Fujiwara, also known for Bionic Commando and many other games from your childhood, was on hand to announce that Tomba! 2 is also getting a remaster. There’s no release date yet, but Tomba! Special Edition will be out on August 1.

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition gets announced for real

While Ubisoft seemed to accidentally leak this game’s existence numerous times — including with a post ahead of the LRG showcase — we now have the official announcement for the 20th anniversary edition, which will be releasing next week.

Fear Effect is coming to modern platforms after all

Fear Effect | LRG3 Reveal Trailer

We thought we’d never see a modern Fear Effect after Square Enix announced the remake’s cancellation last year, but a re-release was just announced during Limited Run Games’ presentation on Thursday. This action-adventure game is set to release in 2025 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC. Square Enix is also involved in development.

Clock Tower: Rewind physical edition out this fall

Clock Tower: Rewind | LRG3 Trailer

We’re already prepared to have our pants scared clean off when Clock Tower: Rewind — the first time the famous Japanese survival-horror game will be released in the West — officially releases this year. The new trailer during the showcase also announced it’ll be getting a physical edition now available for preorder.

*sigh* Were you expecting someone else? That's right, Bubsy is back in a Carbon Engine collection of classic capers! Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection releases digitally and physically in 2025. pic.twitter.com/mbD51pTkVG — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 20, 2024

Truly one of the most out-of-left-field announcements came in the form of the Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection, which was the showcase’s “one more thing.” Bubsy is one of the 1990s’ most bizarre video game mascots, with a very hit-or-miss series of titles. There wasn’t a lot of information released about the collection, but it’ll likely feature the first four games in the series as it’s being made through the Carbon Engine.

Everything else

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered is getting a physical release and collectors editions on Switch, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 on July 21, with preorders opening on Friday.

Physical and collector’s editions of The Fantasm Soldier Collection 3 will release this summer.

Rain World from 2017 is getting a physical release later this year.

Renaine is an upcoming retro throwback that’ll be getting a physical edition.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is getting a Nintendo Switch physical edition this summer.

G.I. Joe: The Wrath of Cobra will be available in a physical form in 2025.

Anime and mechs? Can’t go wrong. Assault Suit Leynos 2 is getting a physical edition later this year.

Snow Bros. Wonderland got a new gameplay trailer ahead of its late 2024 release.

Gimmick! from 1992 is getting a sequel, if you can believe it. Gimmick! 2 was announced for all platforms in 2024.

C-Smash VRS + New Dimension, previously only out for the Meta Quest headsets, is getting a physical edition for the PlayStation 5.

Adorable, unique platformer Penny’s Big Breakaway is getting a physical release this year.

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch, which has been in development since 2016, will be getting a physical edition in 2024.

Retro beat-em-up Toxic Crusaders will get physical in 2024.

Hitman Blood Money: Reprisal will be physically out on Switch this fall.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is getting a collector’s edition this summer.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will be out this summer, but you can get physical copies for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Switch, too.

DoubleShake, an action-adventure platformer made in the style of the first 3D games, gets a new trailer.

The Rugrats are coming back to video games with Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, which got a new trailer during the showcase.

GEX Trilogy will be available for preorder this fall.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, originally developed for the Game Boy Advance, is getting a Carbon Engine port, and is expected in 2025.

Get your preorders in for Ninja Five-O starting on July 5.

Limited Run Games is teaming up with No More Heroes developer Grasshopper Manufacture on a project.

