 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

These underrated 16-bit classics just got new life on Nintendo Switch

By
Rocket Knight flies around in Re-Sparked's opening cinematic.
Konami

There is no shortage of all-time greats to choose from when seeking out a new 16-bit platformer to play. SNES and Sega Genesis classics like Super Mario World, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Mega Man X are probably the first things to come to mind. During that same era, Contra and Castlevania developer Konami released a series of platformers that rivaled those greats but didn’t get as much recognition as they deserved. Now, these titles are getting a new lease on life thanks to a collection that launched earlier this month on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

I’m talking about Rocket Knight Adventures, a 1993 release on the Sega Genesis, as well as its follow-ups on Genesis and SNES, separate titles both named Sparkster. These 2D platformers put players in control of an opossum named Sparkster, who wears a suit of armor with a rocket strapped to its back. These games aren’t as widely remembered as many of their peers but are well worth the time of any platformer fan, so they are definitely worth checking out now through Limited Run Games and Konami’s Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked, which came out right in the middle of Summer Game Fest this year.

A boss fight in Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked.
Konami

The Rocket Knight games don’t reinvent the platformer but stand out as some of the best from their era because of how creative they are. The basics of these games are the same as most 2D platformers, but because players have a rocket strapped to their back, it’s possible to charge it up and burst forward in any direction. This means that they cazn deftly switch between more precise platforming moments and bursts of excitement that temporarily rival that of Sonic as players charge their rocket and start bouncing between the walls of a stage. Using a control stick rather than a D-pad makes it a bit easier to aim at angles, too.

Recommended Videos

That’s a fun central gameplay conceit that makes these Konami games enjoyable, but what elevates them to forgotten classic status is how polished and cinematic they feel. Within just the first level, I went from fighting enemies in a village to falling off a bridge with a tank. I fought in river rapids and flew through the air with a powered-up jetpack before fighting a giant sea serpent boss. That’s just the first half of the first level, too. It then transitions to a fight up a castle tower under siege, culminating in another epic boss fight. All of this happens fairly seamlessly and gives Rocket Knight Adventures the more enthralling feel of a modern action game, even though it’s a 2D platformer that came out over 30 years ago.

Its sequels, which are both named Sparkster, build on Rocket Knight Adventures but control even smoother. I’m not sure why Rocket Knight didn’t catch on in the same way as Mario or Sonic did; maybe Sparkster’s design just isn’t as memorable or wasn’t marketed as heavily toward kids as those two. But I fully believe that Rocket Knight Adventures and its follow-ups are as good, if not a bit better, than most of the 16-bit era platformers we still hold in high regard today. These are must-play games, but I don’t think a lot of people have experienced them. That’s where Konami and Limited Run Games’ new collection comes in.

Running on a bird in Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked.
Konami

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked is a game compilation built using Limited Run Games’ proprietary Carbon Engine. All three classics included here all emulated smoothly, and it’s now possible to rewind gameplay or save at any time. Visually, players can turn on a CRT TV visual filter and choose between having a wide variety of border art (or none at all) surrounding the games. On top of that, each game now has a boss rush mode available from the collection’s main menu, and there’s a music player and development document museum for players interested in every element of these games.

It’s not as intricate as Digital Eclipse’s playable documentaries like The Making of Karateka, but the three games included and the content surrounding them are more than worth the price tag for those who love retro games. My favorite remakes, remasters, and re-releases are for games that most people probably don’t know about but should. Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked is a prime example of the kind of video game collection we need a lot more of.

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Best Buy deals: Save on laptops, TVs, appliances, and more
best buy shuts down insignia line smart home products store 2 768x768

If you're looking to buy anything from laptops to coffee makers, then you'll likely find something to grab at Best Buy. Being one of the biggest retailers, both offline and online, it has a massive inventory of items across pretty much every category, so you can grab everything you could need from just one place. In fact, Best Buy deals often show up on our roundups of best TV deals, best laptop deals, and best phone deals, which is saying something. To that end, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite Best Buy deals across the board in various categories so that you don't have to trudge through the thousands of products on offer.
Best Buy TV deals

There may be no better place to purchase one of the best TVs than Best Buy. There is almost always some huge savings to find on TVs at Best Buy, and that’s certainly the case right now. You’ll find deals top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, and more budget-friendly brands like TCL and Hisense are in play, too.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop is currently on sale for $445 off
The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.

Gamers who are planning to upgrade with the help of gaming laptop deals may want to turn their attention towards Dell's $445 discount for the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop. From the original price of $1,945 for this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, it's down to a more reasonable $1,500. It's still not cheap, but it's an excellent price for a device that's this powerful and reliable. The savings may disappear at any moment though, so you should complete your purchase immediately if you're interested.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is designed to run the best PC games at their highest settings with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and it's equipped with 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you'll even be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, and when you start to feel that the gaming laptop is lagging behind, it's upgradeable so you can swap out parts for better components.

Read more
The best PS5 games for 2024
Peter and Miles leap in the air in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The PlayStation 5 is looking to dominate the console landscape with its incredible library of games. Like the rest of the industry, Sony saw several major game delays in 2022 (and more in 2023), but has still managed to drop plenty of hit games each year like God of War Ragnarok, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and Alan Wake 2, among others. There are plenty of games out on PS5 for every kind of gamer.

And there are plenty more great titles on the way — don't forget to check out our list of the best upcoming PS5 games that will come out later this year.
Action & Adventure

Read more