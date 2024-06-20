 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Bubsy will claw his way onto modern consoles next year

By
Bubsy, an orange cat, standing in a tuxedo like he's James Bond in GoldenEye 007 holding a remote control.
Limited Run Games
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

We got a lot of retro announcements during Thursday’s Limited Run Games showcase, and the last one is set to bring back a retro gaming icon in Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection.

In the short teaser for Limited Run Games’ “one more thing” announcement, we get a glimpse of James Bond in the GoldenEye 007 intro before the silhouette transforms into Bubsy. “Were you expecting someone else?” Then he messes with the volume and contrast controls on your CRT TV before hopping over to the title card.

Recommended Videos

The digital and physical versions of Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection are expected out in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. You can watch the teaser trailer below.

*sigh* Were you expecting someone else?

That&#39;s right, Bubsy is back in a Carbon Engine collection of classic capers! Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection releases digitally and physically in 2025. pic.twitter.com/mbD51pTkVG

&mdash; Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 20, 2024

We also learned that the games in the collection are being rendered in the Carbon Engine, Limited Run’s tool that helps developers port retro games over to newer platforms using emulation. As Limited Run states, it’s a way to “create a more intuitive version” of a game without “compromising… their original vision.”

Atari is publishing the collection, and according to the Steam store page, it will include “artifacts and interviews” about the game’s bizarre history.

We didn’t get any other information about the launch, including the full list of games that will be playable. There are six games in the series, the first being Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind in 1993 for the SNES. The store page shows screenshots from that first Bubsy, along with Bubsy 2 and Bubsy 3D. Since the Carbon Engine supports consoles from the NES up to the PlayStation 1, we guess that the first four games in the series will be included in the collection.

There was an almost 20-year break in the Bubsy franchise between Bubsy 3D –– the first 3D game in the series — and the next one, Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back. The last game was Bubsy: Paws on Fire!, which was released in 2019. It’s unlikely these two games will makes their way to the collection since they were released for the PlayStation 4, but you never know.

The other big announcement during the showcase, which was one of many gaming presentations we’ve seen this summer, was the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Editionwhich is set for release next week.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Wii classic Donkey Kong Country Returns gets an HD remaster
donkey kong country returns hd dk

During the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that an HD remaster for Donkey Kong Country Returns will release on January 16, 2025 for the Nintendo Switch.

It's unknown which studio is handling the remaster, but the game's original developer was Retro Studios. It was the first game in the Donkey Kong series that did not involve original developer Rare, which Microsoft acquired in 2002.

Read more
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gives Zelda her starring role
Zelda running from a purple void

Nintendo revealed a brand new Zelda title called The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom during the June Nintendo Direct. This is the latest 2D entry in the series following the remake of Link's Awakening in 2019 and it will be released on September 26 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Instead of another remake of a classic Zelda title, which developer Grezzo is most known for, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was revealed as an entirely new entry in the series. Using the same art style as Link's Awakening, Echoes of Wisdom will finally allow players to go on an adventure playing as Zelda rather than Link.

Read more
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake might divide retro and modern RPG fans
An RPG party stands in a throne room in Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake.

After a long wait, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is finally coming to PC and consoles -- and yes, that’s its official title. The NES revival launches on November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. An HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 1 and 2 is set to follow in 2025.

Ahead of its release date reveal during today’s Nintendo Direct, I got a deeper look into all the changes coming to the game, as well as a bit of hands-on playtime. Along with making some key quality of life tweaks, the remake also features some radical changes to story and structure that will bridge it to the first two Dragon Quest games (both of which happen after 3, chronologically). Those modern touches are paired with very faithful decisions that leave the core combat of the original surprisingly untouched – a move that may divide purists and newer RPG fans.
Modern meets retro
First revealed in 2021, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remaster is a project from Octopath Traveler 2 studio Team Asano and Artdink. We already knew that it would give an NES classic a fresh look thanks to Team Asano's signature HD-2D art style, but details on the game have been scarce over the past few years. That seemed surprising for a remake like this, but it turns out that the project is much more ambitious than originally advertised.

Read more