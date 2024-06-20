 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Beyond Good and Evil gets a 20th Anniversary Edition next week (for real this time)

By
Key art for Beyond Good and Evil.
Ubisoft
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

Beyond Good & Evil fans might not have any news on the long-in-development prequel, but a 20th Anniversary Edition is set to launch next week, according to a now-deleted post from Ubisoft’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

Gematsu reported on the post before it was removed, writing that Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition would be launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 25.

Recommended Videos

This new “official” announcement comes after a post from the game’s X account, which teased that it would be unveiled during the Limited Run Games showcase on Thursday. We suspect the post was accidentally published early, but we expect the full reveal will be during the presentation.

There have been plenty of other signs that the 20th anniversary edition was incoming this week. Video Games Chronicle reported last week that PlayStation trophies for the game started appearing on Exophase, an online achievement tracker. The outlet also found that the original Beyond Good & Evil was delisted from Steam and the Xbox Store (although it’s still available on GOG at the time of this writing).

Ubisoft previously announced the release back in November, saying that it would “talk more about this special edition soon … Stay tuned!” This was after the discoveries of achievements and an ESRB rating. Social media account Wario64 even spotted that the 20th Anniversary Edition store page was live, with the game even briefly available for a time. So you could say we’ve known about this game for a long while.

It isn’t Beyond Good and Evil 2, which is still reportedly in development after being announced in 2018 and is the subject of multiple delays, however.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
I’m finally turning into a Valorant fan thanks to its Xbox port
Key art for Valorant on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Although I've followed and played a bit of Valorant over the years as I've covered it, I've never fully taken the plunge and gotten into Riot Games' intense hero shooter competitively. I simply don't like playing first-person shooters on PC. I understand that's a somewhat odd take because using a mouse and keyboard gives players such precise control, but I grew up playing Call of Duty games on a console rather than a PC. I could take the time to really learn and get used to mouse-and-keyboard controls for a game like Valorant, but it's so competitive, and proper teamwork is such a critical factor that it is too intimidating of a game to practice my PC skills in.

That's why I was grateful when I learned Riot Games was finally bringing Valorant to consoles with some major adjustments. Announced at Summer Game Fest, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Valorant are on the way and in closed beta testing right now. Riot granted me access to the Xbox beta, and after playing some more Valorant on Xbox Series X, I can tell I'm starting to get hooked. Valorant is a tightly designed competitive shooter, and the control tweaks Riot made to make it work on a controller feel great. I don't have to worry about competing with PC players using a mouse and keyboard either, just players who are already really good at the game with a controller.

Read more
I watched this summer’s big gaming showcases. This one was the best
Luigi in Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

It's been a busy June for gamers. Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony, Ubisoft, and Summer Game Fest all held dedicated video game showcases over the past month. It's the most exciting time of year for the video game industry as we get updates on highly anticipated games, get stoked for newly revealed games, and learn more about when some games we are looking forward to will launch. For work and for pleasure, I have watched all five of these major video game showcases and have a lot of feelings on each.

Just like I did in 2023, I've decided to give the major players a report card on their shows. Lots of factors went into my very serious and scientific rubric. That includes the amount of new game reveals we saw, how cohesive and engaging each show's game lineup felt, and how confident the showcase left me for the future. There's also a clear winner for me, but let's walk through each show one by one first.
PlayStation State of Play

Read more
The Plucky Squire is the Zelda: Link Between Worlds follow-up I’ve been craving
A space shooter wraps around a mug in The Plucky Squire.

Of all the indie games set to release in the back half of 2024, The Plucky Squire has to be at the top of my list. I've been interested in the Devolver Digital-published project ever since its reveal thanks to its perspective-shifting gameplay. Players run through the pages of a storybook in 2D, but jump out of it to solve puzzles in the 3D world around it. It's one of those design hooks that immediately catches my eye, but I always have to stop and wonder if an idea like that will end up playing as a cute gimmick.

Thankfully, I'm not worried about that with The Plucky Squire. During a 45-minute preview at Summer Game Fest, I got a much better ideas of how much gas developer All Possible Future has in its tank to power its premise. The slice I played already teased an adventure full of surprises that should make it as charming as I'm hoping it'll be.
Off the page
My adventure begins a few hours into the full game in a truncated chapter with a few puzzles removed for the sake of time. During that time, I'd get to get a feel for both The Plucky Squire's 2D and 3D gameplay, and the way that those two ideas intersect. First, I'd start in the pages of a book. These sections play out like a standard top-down adventure where I control a little hero with a moveset not so far off from Link's. I can slash enemies, spin attack, and even perform a sword plant. In the first half of my demo, I'd chop down some enemies and find keys in some simple platforming puzzles.

Read more