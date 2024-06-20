Beyond Good & Evil fans might not have any news on the long-in-development prequel, but a 20th Anniversary Edition is set to launch next week, according to a now-deleted post from Ubisoft’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

Gematsu reported on the post before it was removed, writing that Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition would be launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 25.

Recommended Videos

This new “official” announcement comes after a post from the game’s X account, which teased that it would be unveiled during the Limited Run Games showcase on Thursday. We suspect the post was accidentally published early, but we expect the full reveal will be during the presentation.

There have been plenty of other signs that the 20th anniversary edition was incoming this week. Video Games Chronicle reported last week that PlayStation trophies for the game started appearing on Exophase, an online achievement tracker. The outlet also found that the original Beyond Good & Evil was delisted from Steam and the Xbox Store (although it’s still available on GOG at the time of this writing).

Ubisoft previously announced the release back in November, saying that it would “talk more about this special edition soon … Stay tuned!” This was after the discoveries of achievements and an ESRB rating. Social media account Wario64 even spotted that the 20th Anniversary Edition store page was live, with the game even briefly available for a time. So you could say we’ve known about this game for a long while.

It isn’t Beyond Good and Evil 2, which is still reportedly in development after being announced in 2018 and is the subject of multiple delays, however.

Editors' Recommendations