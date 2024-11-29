 Skip to main content
The best fighting game on Switch gets a Black Friday price cut

Characters fighting in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doesn’t need an introduction for most gamers. The series began as a casual fighting party game with the first installment back in 1999 on the N64, but evolved into a full-fledged competitive fighter over the years with nearly 100 playable characters (including DLC content) and even more stages to battle it out with friends.

Whether you’re looking to dive into the Smash Bros. world for the first time with the purchase of a new Nintendo Switch this holiday season or are just on the hunt for deals on the classics, the Black Friday discounts on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are definitely worth checking out. You can grab one of the best Switch games out there at Walmart right now for just $43 (a cool 28% discount off the normal price). Seasoned Switch owners will know that discounts on first-party Switch games are few and far between, so this is definitely a deal you’ll want to take advantage of — chances are you won’t see this game at a better price for quite a while.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is an absolute blast for both competitive gamers and casual fans. Younger players or players building up their fighting skills can tackle the arcade mode (which has a difficulty slider), play against CPU enemies at their skill level or have an all-out brawl with friends in offline multiplayer. More advanced players can always bump up the difficulty or participate in online matches with players on their level. It’s easily one of the best multiplayer games on Switch and has been for many years.

And if you’re looking to pick up a game to play solo, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate delivers a decent single-player experience as well. The World of Light campaign is a world-colliding journey that pits a single player against an evil being. After a mysterious and powerful being transforms nearly all Nintendo characters into possessed slaves, it’s up to Kirby to free them and utilize “spirits” (power-ups that alter fighter stats) in order to power up the growing team and return balance to the universe. It’s not drastically different from the limited stories we’ve seen from Smash Bros. before, but through a mix of puzzles and stage design, World of Light truly feels like a comprehensive look at Nintendo history.

And while you’re hunting for Black Friday game deals, you might want to take a look at our roundup of best Switch controllers as well — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can be played with any control but is much better with a designated traditional controller instead of the standard Joy-Cons.

