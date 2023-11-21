Some of this year’s best Black Friday deals include major discounts and bundles for some of the most popular gaming consoles on the market. The Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 5, and a couple of Xbox models are all seeing their prices dropped for Black Friday. There are several gaming console deals that stand out to me this shopping season. You can find some great gift ideas and great savings by reading onward.

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle — $249, was $300

With the Xbox Series S Microsoft brings next-generation gaming adventure to your home theater and gaming worlds without the need for any discs or game cartridges. The Series S is entirely digital, and all of your favorite games can be accessed digitally. This is true of all your favorite content with the Xbox Series S as well, as you can stream in 4K all of your favorite platforms with built-in access to Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and much more. The Xbox Series X and Series S are comparable gaming platforms, with the Series S being the more affordable option, which is why I like this starter bundle as one of the best Xbox Series S Black Friday deals this year.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle — $300, was $368

The Nintendo Switch has been one of the more popular gaming consoles over the last few years, as it offers the ability to play while handheld or connected to a TV. This Switch model has a 6.2-inch LCD touchscreen that you can set up for multiplayer gaming, or you can plug it directly into a TV and play in much larger high definition. This bundle sees the Switch paired with Mario Kart 8 and three free months of Nintendo Switch Online access. These combine for about $68 in value and come entirely for free with this Nintendo Switch bundle.

Don't Miss:

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle — $350, was $418

We consider Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be one of the best games available for the Nintendo Switch platform, and here you’ll find it bundled with a Nintendo Switch OLED. The game itself is a $60 value and an included three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership goes for about $8, each of which come free with this bundle. The Switch platform combined with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate offers hours upon hours of fun fighting with characters such as Mario, Link, Kirby, Yoshi, and Pikachu, making this one of my favorite Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle — $439, was $560

The Xbox Series X is the culmination of decades of Xbox gaming consoles. It’s one of the most popular consoles currently available, and has been for several years. This is a console that could make a great gift for the ultimate gamer, or for anyone looking to have some fun with their home theater. This bundle includes one of the most anticipated games of the year, Diablo IV, so you’ll be able to start playing right upon breaking the Xbox Series X open. This bundle also includes a 1TB custom SSD, making it one of the more enticing Xbox Series X Black Friday deals you’ll find.

Sony PlayStation 5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle — $499, was $560

If you haven’t made the jump from the Sony PlayStation 4 the PlayStation 5 yet, this bundle is one of the best PS5 Black Friday deals and a good opportunity to do so. The PS5 console itself is a significant upgrade over previous PlayStation generations, as it offers faster load times with 1TB of SSD storage, haptic feedback with the included DualSense wireless controller, and breathtaking immersion with adaptive triggers and 3D audio. This bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, whose predecessor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, is one of the most popular PS5 titles and one of the best PS5 games.

