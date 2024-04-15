 Skip to main content
This deal gets you $50 off the Xbox Series X

Aaron Mamiit
By
Xbox Series X on a table.
Xbox

The Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s current-generation video game console, is a powerful machine that will meet the needs of even the most demanding gamers. If you want it in your arsenal, or if you’re planning to upgrade from the Xbox One X, you’ll want to take advantage of Walmart’s $50 discount that pulls its price down to $449 from $499. With more than 500 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how much time is remaining before stocks run out, so it’s highly recommended that you make your purchase immediately if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Microsoft Xbox Series X offers 12 teraflops of processing power, which enables 4K gaming and 3D spatial sound. Xbox fans will love the familiar interface, and with fast load times, your excitement will never go away. The console comes with only one controller though, so you’ll have to buy one more if you want some co-op or versus action with your friends and family members.

If you want to check out the top titles that you can play on the Xbox Series X, check out our roundup of the best Xbox Series X games, as well as the best Xbox Series X exclusives that you won’t be able to play on any other console. There’s also plenty to be excited about with the healthy lineup of upcoming Xbox Series X games. However, to further maximize the device, you’re going to want to sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which will give you access to an expansive library of titles across all genres so that you’ll never run out of games to play.

Whenever there are Xbox Series X deals, they often sell out quickly, and we expect the same thing to happen with Walmart’s offer for Microsoft’s video game console. Instead of $499, you’ll only have to pay $449 following a $50 discount. You need to act fast because there’s no telling when the bargain expires, so if you think the Microsoft Xbox Series X is perfect as your next purchase for your gaming collection, don’t waste any more time — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

