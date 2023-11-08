 Skip to main content
Early Black Friday deals discount 1,000s of board games — From $3

Briley Kenney
Andrew Morrisey
By
If you’re looking for a way to cure the boredom around the house while everyone’s home from school and work this holiday season, a good place to start is with Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Black Friday deals have started popping up all over the place, but Amazon has a unique way to enjoy time with the family, as it’s discounted thousands of board games for Black Friday. Many of the best board games are currently discounted, as well as hundreds of board games you may not have heard of. They range from super simple tic-tac-toe games to complex classics like Clue. All-told there are more than 5,000 board games you can grab at a Black Friday discount. And whether you’re hosting holiday parties or trying to keep the kids entertained, each of them should make a great way to gather this holiday season.

Why you should shop Amazon’s board game deals

It’s not a stretch to say that this Amazon board games sale is massive. It absolutely is, and there’s something here discounted for everyone. If you like the greats like Monopoly, Battleship, or Clue, you’ll find it. There are even alternate versions of , for example. Or, for Middle Earth fans, there’s always .

But diehard board game fans are going to want something new and unique. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of that available too. , , and are all here — and multiple versions of them, too. You might also be interested in games like , discounted by $9 down to $35 — normally $44.

One game in particular that caught our eye, although not necessarily because it’s popular, is Hasbro and Avalon Hill’s . It’s a timely discount with the Baldur’s Gate 3 release recently behind us. Normally $56, the board game version is just $34 right now — saving you about $22. It’s a narrative board game with endless replayability that also gets you away from your desktop or PS5, wherever you’re playing Baldur’s Gate these days.

Seriously, we could continue waxing poetic about all of the games included in this sale. , , , , they’re all here. Go take a look for yourself, especially if there’s a board game you’ve been wanting for a while but were waiting on a big sale like this to buy.

