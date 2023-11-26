 Skip to main content
Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: consoles, games, accessories

We expect Cyber Monday deals involving the Nintendo Switch to be among the most popular offers for the shopping event, so it’s important that you move fast in securing discounts for the console, as well as for its games and accessories, because they’re going to sell out fast. To help you out, we’ve scoured the internet for the most amazing Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals that are happening right now, including bundles that package the console with a game, lowered prices on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, and offers on must-have accessories like cases and docks.

The best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal with Mario Kart game and online membership.
Nintendo

One of the top deals to shop is Best Buy’s bundle that includes the as a full game download, plus three months of Switch Online membership for just $300. Normally, the Switch does not come with a game and it certainly does not come with three months of online for free. Mario Kart alone is worth $50, on sale, so you’re saving at least that with the bundle, plus the $8 for the online membership.

  • Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online —
  • Nintendo Switch OLED with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online —

The best Nintendo Switch game Cyber Monday deals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch against a white background.
Nintendo

Of course, you’re going to need some games to play with that brand new Nintendo Switch, even if you buy a bundle deal — more games gives you more of a selection. Here are all of the best Nintendo Switch game Cyber Monday deals out there:

  • New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe —
  • Nintendo Switch Sports —
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe —
  • Octopath Traveler II —
  • Pokemon Legends Arceus —
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury —
  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate —
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom —
The best Nintendo Switch accessory Cyber Monday deals

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con used sideways.
Shutterstock / catinsyrup / Nintendo

Accessories are next on the list including protective cases, storage expansion cards, and much more. If you want to talk to your buddies while online you can check out these Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, but just know the Switch requires you to use the online app to voice chat.

Here are all of the best Nintendo Switch accessory Cyber Monday deals:

  • Insignia universal go case for Switch/Switch OLED —
  • PDP multi-screen protector kit —
  • PowerA Joy-Con charging dock —
  • Hori Split Pad Pro handheld controller for Switch —
  • PowerA enhanced wireless controller —

