  1. Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games for adults

Leijah Petelka
By

At first glance, the Nintendo Switch seems like a kid’s system. The platform has, historically, been considered for children. However, as Nintendo has grown, so has its fan base. The company has worked to change this perspective and try to garner adult viewership. They’ve primarily done this by focusing on creating games and bringing in ports that focus on adult audiences.

Although the system may not have all the capabilities of the PlayStation or Xbox, the Nintendo Switch can still bring any adult joy. Adults can, and should, pick up the switch, not just for its portability but also for the awesome games you can play. If you’re looking for a more grown-up-centered game for your Nintendo Switch, you’ve come to the right place!

Further reading

Bayonetta 2

Bayonetta 2
90 %
M
Platforms Wii U, Nintendo Switch
Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up
Developer Platinum Games
Publisher Nintendo
Release September 20, 2014
Ready for a good hack and slash? Bayonetta, and the sequel Bayonetta 2, is the perfect game to get your hands into the meat of what the Switch can offer. Picking up the two games, you know that it’s not for kids. Bayonetta is a hell-bringing witch who will shoot, whip, slice, and burn any angel that stands in the way of her uncovering her past. The game can come off as campy because her weapons, style, and movements can be a bit over the top, but it’s a fun game that’s sure to bring you hours of entertainment. Bayonetta can slow down time to stop attacks and inflict Torture Attacks on her enemies to get more bang for her buck. It’s no wonder it’s not a children’s game. The Switch offers both Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2, and it doesn’t really matter where you start. This game is definitely for a more mature audience. Bayonetta’s clothes are made up of hair, and some of her heavy-hitting attacks can leave her, uh, exposed, to say the least. But who wouldn’t want to be a foxy, badass witch who can destroy her enemies by summoning Infernal Demons?

No More Heroes III

No More Heroes III
80 %
4.5/5
M
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up
Developer Grasshopper Manufacture
Publisher Grasshopper Manufacture
Release August 26, 2021
Don’t you hate when you’re not at the top of your field? So does No More Heroes 3 protagonist Travis Touchdown. Even after climbing the assassination ranks in the previous games, there are still more foes to overcome. So, there’s only one way to be number one: Take out everyone above you. And you don’t have to use your awesome, lightsaber-esque katana. You’ll have a chance to learn some of the coolest wrestling moves, from Power Bombs to Brain Busters. With so many ways to kill people, there’s no way you can’t win, right? No More Heroes 3 provides us with a main character who loves technology but is a little socially awkward. This action game is sure to give you the R-rated fun you’re looking for.
Read our full No More Heroes III review

Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread
88 %
4.5/5
T
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Platform, Adventure
Developer MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD
Publisher Nintendo
Release October 07, 2021
It took years, but we finally got a new, true sequel to the 2D Metroid series. Announced and released within the same year, Metroid Dread is the game fans of the series have been so eagerly awaiting. The series is famous for spawning the Metroidvania subgenre, but Metroid Dread proves that Samus is still the queen of these search-action-style games, but also that this series is far more mature and challenging than most Nintendo franchises thanks to the new EMMI enemies that hunt you down. Featuring a giant map to explore, tons of upgrades to collect, secrets to find, and bosses to take down, Metroid Dread is perfect for playing in both handheld and docked mode. Even though the game uses 3D models, the cinematography is used to amazing effect, and the story is actually very gripping.
Read our full Metroid Dread review

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
92 %
E10
Platforms Wii U, Nintendo Switch
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer Nintendo
Publisher Nintendo
Release March 03, 2017
The Legend of Zelda is a game a lot of players grew up with. Solving puzzles, smashing pots, and exploring Hyrule are definitely staples of this series. However, the latest installment of the series, Breath of the Wild, takes the game one step further. Aside from the normal exploration, players are brought into Hyrule as an open world. Don’t feel like doing the first part of the game? The good news is you can wander away and do whatever else you want. Sometimes the freedom can be too much and you’ll find yourself doing god knows what. The game makes this list because of the puzzles. Although a lot of the Legend of Zelda games seem easy, Breath of the Wild is fundamentally more difficult. The puzzles are more scattered, forcing players to search more than they previously have.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
83 %
4/5
E
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Simulator
Developer Nintendo EPD, Nintendo
Publisher Nintendo
Release March 19, 2020
Okay, so maybe this entry isn’t convincing, but hear us out. Imagine you live in a world where it’s possible to pay your bills, hang out with friends, garden, and enjoy life without stressing? That’s honestly an adult’s dream. The game will provide players with a cathartic experience of accomplishing chores and outside work while still having friends and enjoying your time. Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons may not seem like an adult game, players can quickly turn it into an adult game because it’s so malleable. Essentially, you’re in charge of a desert island. You can morph and form the island into anything you want. This has given players so many liberties in what they can do. In fact, it’s actually become an issue in some respects. Players are able to share their island with anyone who wants to play via Island Dream Codes. This lets players either visit a particular island or visit a random island that the game deems would be fun to visit. Problem is, some children are finding their way into islands that they probably shouldn’t be visiting. Parents have been reporting these islands, and Nintendo is suspending Dream accounts and removing islands from dreams because of it. That being said, what do you think of the spot on our island that’s definitely not a murder corner?
Read our full Animal Crossing: New Horizons review

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
84 %
E
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Racing
Developer Nintendo EPD
Publisher Nintendo of America, Nintendo of Europe
Release April 28, 2017
Okay, so Mario Kart 8 is an all-ages game. It’s particularly great for watching little kids get extremely mad. Mario Kart is the perfect game for when friends come over and you want to show them the what-for. However, this Mario Kart game feels different. In previous renditions of the game, players were able to sort of predict who would be first, second, etc. based on how the race was going. Mario Kart 8, however, doesn’t do that. You could find yourself in 12th place throughout two and a half laps, then get a sudden stroke of luck in the final second that puts you at first. Although this mechanic makes the game extremely fun, it’s also extremely frustrating. Nothing will get you cussed out faster than having your friend go from first to eighth place because of one red shell you threw. But playing with friends can make for an amazing time.

BioShock: The Collection

BioShock: The Collection
87 %
M
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer 2K Games, Virtuos
Publisher 2K Games, Take-Two Interactive
Release September 13, 2016
Need to shoot something? Good news — the Nintendo Switch has plenty of shooters for you to try out! One of the best shooters is Bioshock: The Collection. This game has all three of the Bioshock games, letting you continue through its crazy narrative without stopping. You’ll encounter deranged people, Big Brothers that can beat your ass, and little sisters who you hope aren’t truly related to you. The game has a lot of interesting background as well. Although you may encounter some things that seem nice, it’s usually masking some horrible joke at your expense. Also, the story itself has a lot of twists and turns. The game will lead you into believing that one idea is pushing your main character, only to suddenly shift and change the story’s direction. It can leave you feeling unsettled but in a good way!

Resident Evil: Triple Pack

Resident Evil: Triple Pack
M
Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Shooter, Adventure
Developer Capcom
Publisher Capcom
Release September 22, 2016
Finally, Resident Evil has found its way to the Nintendo Switch. The Switch now offers Resident Evil the original all the way up to Resident Evil 6. You can face off with the Umbrella Corp. to show that saving the world from the infected is more important than letting it lay to waste. This game is definitely for adults only. The game features horrific zombies, jump scares, and just plain old horribleness around every corner. There’s also gratuitous violence, which can be both a delight and cathartic. Especially after a long, frustrating day at work.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park: The Fractured But Whole
81 %
M
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Adventure
Developer Ubisoft San Francisco
Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment
Release October 17, 2017
Maybe you want something a little more mindless. South Park: The Fractured But Whole is a constant stream of adult jokes for adult audiences. This outrageously offensive superhero game will keep you coming back for more. You’re able to customize your avatar and join the superhero team of Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman in the town of South Park. You’ll face off against the darkness that has found itself in South Park and stop it before it’s too late. Those familiar with South Park will understand why this game is here. It’s a funny, quirky fighting game that has complex fighting mechanisms. However, some of the jokes can leave some uncomfortable. Although this game may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s definitely a fun adult-centered game for the Nintendo Switch.

L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire
99 %
Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Genre Shooter, Strategy, Adventure
Developer Rockstar Games
Publisher Rockstar Games
Release November 14, 2017
Need a dark and violent crime thriller? L.A. Noire is the game for you. Set in the 1940s, the game follows officer Cole Phelps as he searches for the truth in a city where everyone has something they want to hide. You’ll have a chance to follow Cole as he works for Traffic, Homicide, Vice, and Arson. Each new department will give Phelps a new partner to help navigate you through the cases. You’ll also get flashbacks of Phelps’s war memories. This game will require more patience and problem-solving than most kids have. You’ll have to carefully examine the scene to unravel what happened at each crime scene. Also, you’ll definitely see a few dead bodies and women of the evening.

DOOM 3

DOOM 3
78 %
M
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Shooter
Developer id Software
Publisher Activision, Aspyr Media, Bethesda Softworks
Release August 03, 2004
If you’re looking for the right first-person horror shoot-fest, Doom III is just the ticket. Set on Mars in the year 2145, you’ll find that a gateway to Hell has been opened. A military-industrial conglomerate set up a scientific research lab to search teleportation, biological research, and advanced weapon designs. What could go wrong? You know, aside from a catastrophic invasion of Mars by demons. The game is perfect for any horror buff. The creatures are grotesque and unrelenting, giving you plenty to work towards. You could also team up with some friends to face off in a death match like no other. Are you ready to face hellbeasts?

Dark Souls: Remastered

Dark Souls: Remastered
86 %
M
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer QLOC, Virtuos, FromSoftware
Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment
Release May 23, 2018
If horror and gore aren’t your thing, why not an action role-playing game that can make you cry? Although it’s arguably one of the best games of all time, the Dark Souls series is notoriously difficult. If you tried Elder Scrolls: Skyrim and found that game too difficult, you probably should pass up Dark Souls. The game centers on a time called the Age of Fire. Humans have started to rise in power, but are stopped by an undead curse. This curse will perpetually resurrect humans after death which eventually leads them to lose their minds, which is called the “hollowing.” The bad news is, you’re cursed with the hollowing. To make matters worse, you start by being locked in an asylum. You’ll need to escape to start the story. Dark Souls is a hardcore fantasy role-playing game that will entice and entrance you. It’s definitely not for the faint of heart or the young of age. Be ready to square off with difficult enemies and extremely tough bosses.

Cuphead

Cuphead
86 %
E10
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie, Arcade
Developer Studio MDHR
Publisher Studio MDHR
Release September 29, 2017
There are so many reasons to love Cuphead. The art style takes directly from Disney and Warner Brother’s early 20’s art style. The jazz music flickers and bounces as you face off against seemingly ordinary objects and people. However, the premise of the game is that Cuphead is helping the devil reap the souls that he’s owed in order to escape a terrible fate. The story, although minor in the game, is definitely not something children should know too much about. Additionally, each battle in the game feels like a boss fight. There isn’t one part of this game that should be considered easy. Each fight forces you to take a new approach and, often, it will feel like you’re just doing a little bit better each time. Because of this and the game’s story, it’s definitely not a game we’d recommend for kids

Editors' Recommendations

EVGA’s crazy new prebuilt PC comes with analog gauges

EVGA's pre-built Alder Lake gaming PC, the E1.

How to build a fun and varied Apple Watch band collection

A collection of Apple Watch bands.

This 65-inch 4K TV from Sony is $400 off at Best Buy today

The 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV with a nature landscape on the screen.

Best Buy is having a SECRET SALE on gaming monitors today

The Samsung Odyssey G7 LC27G75TQSNXZA monitor.

This Dell 2-in-1 is a full $255 cheaper today

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 folded in a tent fold.

AirPods 2 drop to $100 on Amazon

AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.

Best Apple deals and sales for January 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best gaming PC deals for January 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Messenger’s encrypted chats pick up user-friendly features

facebook privacy mark zuckerberg

Intel had its best year ever in 2021, despite chip shortage

Intel unveils the 12th Gen Intel Core processor

If you bought Hitman 3 on Steam, you can upgrade it for free

hitman 3 steam free upgrade screenshot

Best gaming laptop deals for January 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

How to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10

Laptop screen featuring a Windows update screen.