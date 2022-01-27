The best Nintendo Switch games for adults

Ready for a good hack and slash? Bayonetta, and the sequel Bayonetta 2, is the perfect game to get your hands into the meat of what the Switch can offer. Picking up the two games, you know that it’s not for kids. Bayonetta is a hell-bringing witch who will shoot, whip, slice, and burn any angel that stands in the way of her uncovering her past. The game can come off as campy because her weapons, style, and movements can be a bit over the top, but it’s a fun game that’s sure to bring you hours of entertainment. Bayonetta can slow down time to stop attacks and inflict Torture Attacks on her enemies to get more bang for her buck. It’s no wonder it’s not a children’s game. The Switch offers both Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2, and it doesn’t really matter where you start. This game is definitely for a more mature audience. Bayonetta’s clothes are made up of hair, and some of her heavy-hitting attacks can leave her, uh, exposed, to say the least. But who wouldn’t want to be a foxy, badass witch who can destroy her enemies by summoning Infernal Demons? Read less