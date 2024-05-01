 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

A Nintendo emulator is Apple’s top downloaded app after ban reversal

By
Nintendo Entertainment System with controller.
Nintendo

The iOS App Store has a new No. 1 app, and it’s Delta — Game Emulator. Recently unbanned by Apple, the app allows players to emulate games from several different Nintendo systems, even though it isn’t officially backed by Nintendo.

As a report from The Washington Post outlines, Apple recently loosened its App Store restrictions, which allowed game emulators to return to the storefront even though they were previously banned. Emulators populate a murky gray area in the video game industry, as they are fantastic for game preservation, but also give people ways to play games illegally if they find the ROM online.

Recommended Videos

Delta — Game Emulator, for example, lets users play ROMs of NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo DS games. The app also makes it easy to play these games with more traditional game controllers, adds in save states that allow people to save their progress in games that didn’t previously have that function, and allows players to access cheats previously locked to devices like Game Genie, GameShark, and Action Replay, and more.

Related

Although Delta states right on its App Store page that it’s not affiliated with Nintendo, that hasn’t stopped people with Nintendo game nostalgia from flocking to the app to play older games. As a result, it’s reigned as the No. 1 app on the App Store since Apple loosened its restrictions. It also has a very positive 4.9 star user rating.

Nintendo has not yet commented on or responded to the popularity of Delta, but considering its history with Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedowns and hampering game preservation, it’s unknown what exactly the future holds for apps like it on iOS, even with Apple’s now loosened restrictions.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
One of the best Tomb Raider games is coming to Xbox Game Pass
Lara Croft runs from a crashing plane in Tomb Raider.

Microsoft unveiled the batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the first half of May. It's a smaller group of only four games, but all of them are neat additions to Microsoft's subscription service. Here's the full roster of games coming to Xbox Game Pass between May 2 and May 14.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition -- May 2
Kona II: Brume -- May 7
Little Kitty, Big City -- May 9
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons -- May 14

Read more
Samsung TVs are getting their own exclusive games
Someone plays Rivals Arena on a Samsung TV.

 

Samsung announced two new video games for its TVs at the IAB NewFronts 2024 event that won't require a controller to be played.

Read more
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is darker, harder, and smoother
Three party members stand side by side in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

Just when you think a game like Shin Megami Tensei V can’t get any darker, a new version comes for blood.

On June 21, the Nintendo Switch RPG is making a comeback with the souped-up Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. The updated version brings the former Nintendo console exclusive to PlayStation and Xbox. Vengeance doesn’t just beef up the original’s visuals and performance, though - it’s bringing a whole new story path dubbed Canon of Vengeance. Fans of the original can dig into an entirely fresh narrative about angels and demons, filled with new characters and locations.

Read more