 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

A PC emulator is now on the iPhone app store after previous rejection

By
A photo of an Apple screen and a close-up of the App Store icon with three notifications on it.
Brett Jordan / Pexels

A new game emulator for iOS has joined the party. UTM, an open-source PC operating system emulator, has released UTM SE after a lengthy review process and a previous rejection.

You can download UTM SE for free on App Store for iOS and visionOS, and it’ll be added to AltStore Pal, an alternative app marketplace in the EU. “Shoutouts to AltStore team for their help and to Apple for reconsidering their policy,” UTM posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Recommended Videos

According to the developers (and spotted by The Verge), the app was rejected from the App Store and third-party app stores in the EU in June. In a statement posted to X, this was due to rule 4.7 in the App Store guidelines, which applies to other apps such as Delta — Game Emulator that emulate consoles for playing video games. After a two-month-long review process, Apple rejected the app’s inclusion because, as the developer states, “PC is not a console.” It cited rule 2.5.2 under the Notarization Review Guidelines, which states apps may not “download, install, or execute code which introduces or changes features or functionality of the app, including other apps.”

pic.twitter.com/SNux03qjJh

&mdash; UTM (@UTMapp) June 9, 2024

Looking through Apple’s guidelines, its rejection seems to come from the app’s use of a just in time (JIT) compilation. This is often used by emulators like UTM to take code and convert it so that it can work for any system. Since Apple operating systems are notoriously locked down, apps like UTM let you emulate or host over 30 operating systems for MacOS, iPadOS, and iOS. However, its use of JIT, according to Apple, is a security risk that can expose the user to malware.

So the UTM now on the App Store, UTM SE, doesn’t involve JIT. However, developer Turing Software says that the app “is a subpar experience and isn’t worth fighting for.” This might be similar to what the Dolphin emulator is dealing with in regards to an iOS or MacOS app. The UTM post links to a blog on oatmealdome.me that notes Dolphin uses an “interpreter” to run code to get around JIT, but it’s “many times slower.”

Basically, UTM SE will be like the regular UTM, but will run a lot slower. It also seems to support fewer operating systems, just noting “x86, PPC, and RISC-V architectures” on its store page. However, if you just want to play some retro PC games on your phone, it might be worth checking out — especially because it’s free.

There are a bunch of other iPhone emulators now available, though, including the aforementioned Delta, RetroArch, and PPSSPP. This is thanks to new regulations in the EU under the Digital Markets Act that pushed Apple to allow third-party app stores on its devices.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is my favorite smartphone. Here’s why.
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera and logo.

When I bought the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023, it was my return to Apple’s largest iPhone after several years of only living with the smaller Pro model. I made the decision based on its feature upgrades and a wish to try life with a big-screen iPhone again.

Now, eight months after doing so, have I regretted it? No, quite the opposite.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is superb

Read more
The iPhone 16 might be a bigger upgrade than we thought
Green iPhone 15 showing home screen.

The iPhone 16 is due for some big upgrades if the latest rumors are to be believed. According to CTEE (per AppleInsider), Apple is planning on putting the latest and greatest A18 chip in both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, which would close the performance gap that’s typically existed between devices in the lineup. This is a significant and fairly positive change for people who usually buy the base or Plus model due to cost reasons.

Sources also claim that Apple has upped its chip order from TSMC, its main supplier. The company is anticipating selling between 90 million and 100 million units of the iPhone 16, a step up from the 80 million to 90 million iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro units it sold last year. If true, this would be a significant departure from what Apple has done in previous generations.

Read more
The OnePlus 13 may one-up the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Here’s how
OnePlus 12 Glacial White color held in hand against its red box.

The OnePlus 13 has gotten another tantalizing set of leaks -- including one thing that may give it a significant edge against the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. The latest news comes from Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, which posted that the OnePlus 13 will have IP69 water- and dustproofing.

This is a notch above the IP68 you get with most flagship phones and a big step above the IP65 that came on the OnePlus 12, which meant that it wasn’t rated to survive a dunk in water. An IP69 rating means that the OnePlus 13 will be one of the most durable phones on the market, and it’s certified to survive high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.

Read more