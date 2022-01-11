  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple reveals how much it paid to App Store developers in 2021

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple paid out a total of $60 billion dollars to App Store developers in 2021, data released by the tech giant this week revealed.

The company said that since the App Store’s launch in 2008, $260 billion has been paid to App Store developers globally, up from $200 billion a year earlier.

Apple said the figure set a new annual record for App Store developer earnings while noting that it represented “just a small fraction” of the overall commerce that the App Store facilitates.

According to company data, during the most recent holiday season, App Store customers “spent more than ever before between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, driving double-digit growth from last year.”

Commenting on the most recent figures, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said: “With over 745 million paid subscriptions, Apple continues to connect the world’s developers, artists, and storytellers with users across more than a billion devices, delivering powerful tools, content, and experiences that enrich their lives in profound ways every day.”

But the App Store’s successful year hasn’t come without controversy, with Apple facing increasing scrutiny over its business practices while also dealing with lawsuits linked to the operation of its online marketplace.

For example, the battle with Epic Games rumbles on, with Epic appealing a judge’s ruling in September, which failed to resolve the matter for the video game company.

The case blew up in August 2020 when Epic accused Apple (and also Google with its Play Store) of anticompetitive and monopolistic practices with their respective app stores. As a result, Epic attempted to circumvent the in-app purchasing process in which Apple takes a 30% commission from each sale, with Epic’s measures allowing players to make purchases directly from the developer at discounted prices. Apple responded by booting Epic’s Fortnite game out of the App Store, with Epic firing back by taking the matter to court.

In a ruling released in September last year, the judge said the court could not “ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws,” but ordered Apple to include links in App Store listings that would allow customers to exit the store to make a purchase, thereby giving the developer 100% of a sale. However, as Epic has decided to appeal other aspects of the case, the change to App Store procedures has been delayed.

Editors' Recommendations

Google blasts Apple over bullying, peer pressure tactics keeping users on iMessage

Close up detail of a man iMessaging on an iPhone.

Best tips and starting words for Wordle

A Wordle grid shows a multiple words and hints.

Trailer for Bel-Air, Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, is no laughing matter

Jabari Banks in Bel-Air.

Best smartwatch deals for January 2022

Best Apple Watch deals and sales for January 2022

best apple watch deals

Step inside a stylish, self-sustaining California villa

genius home episode 2 geniushome ep2 still 11

Best 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for January 2022

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Best vacuum cleaner deals for January 2022

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge hands-on: Fastest charging phone ever, but does it last?

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge lying on leaves.

The best A/V receivers for 2022

The Marantz SR8015 A/V receiver is the best receiver you can buy right now.

Best iPad Deals and Sales for January 2022

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

The best movies on Apple TV+ right now

Denzel Washington in Apple TV+'s The Tragedy of Macbeth.

What is HDMI 2.0b? Here’s everything you need to know

Three HDMI cables held in someone's hand.