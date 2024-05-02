 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best VR games

By
Beat Saber in Steam Top Sellers 2019
Beat Saber

The VR space is still somewhat niche compared to traditional console and PC gaming but has advanced very quickly from its early experiments.

We’re seeing headsets in their third iterations now with some seriously impressive tech powering them and equally stunning games. Even though it is a smaller market, the library of games is arguably stronger and more creative than any other platform. With the exception of PlayStation VR2 for now, there are few exclusive games for any individual headset, and most games made for earlier headsets are fully compatible with the newest versions. If you need some new experiences to get immersed in or show off what the future of gaming could look like, here are the best VR games on the market.

Recommended Videos

Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx
93 %
Platforms Windows Mixed Reality, SteamVR, Meta Rift
Genre Shooter, Puzzle, Adventure
Developer Valve
Publisher Valve
Release March 23, 2020
No, it isn’t Half-Life 3, but Half-Life: Alyx is undoubtedly a fantastic entry into this series we all thought was dead and buried. Valve shows that, when it wants to, it can still design a masterpiece of a game using new technology that requires all new ways to structure a game. This series has always been a little creepy, but in VR it borders on straight-up horror in many levels. You don’t know fear until you’ve wildly shot at a headcrab leaping right at your face. All the control decisions, the way movement, aiming, and using weapons works, and just manipulating objects in the environment all feel amazing. Just like the first Half-Life showed us what the future of FPS games could be, Half-Life: Alyx was the first real example of what a complete VR experience, and not just a tech demo or arcade experience with no story, should be.
Half-Life: Alyx Announcement Trailer
Related

Asgard’s Wrath II

Asgard’s Wrath II
M
Platforms Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer Sanzaru Games
Publisher Oculus Studios
Release December 15, 2023
Take everything I just said about Alyx and apply it to Asgard’s Wrath 2 except for RPGs. The grand vision for VR has always been transporting you into a world you wanted to live in, but no game before this has really tried to achieve that. Thanks to the power of the Meta Quest 3 and its commitment to trusting the player to invest in deeper RPG systems, Asgard’s Wrath 2 is another leap forward for the entire VR platform. Combat naturally revolves around moving your arms to attack, block, and otherwise battle as you would expect, but with the same RPG layers you would find in a console game, such as gear, perks, crafting, and more. It’s a fully-featured RPG, though also designed knowing that people may not be ready to strap on a headset for hours on end just yet.
Asgard’s Wrath 2 | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4
92 %
4.5/5
M
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Shooter, Puzzle, Adventure
Developer Capcom Development Division 1
Publisher Capcom
Release March 24, 2023
After Resident Evil 7 added VR support for the game, Capcom has been consistently paving the way for VR by including excellent VR versions of each mainline title. Each one only gets more impressive, but the Resident Evil 4 remake in VR might actually be the best way to play the game. This is an amazing game already, but being in the action and able to directly aim and interact with the enemies raises the tension to new heights. It’s something of a marvel how well this game can function as both a first- and third-person game, but we aren’t complaining. If Resident Evil 4 wasn’t already replayable enough, playing it in VR will keep you coming back for another playthrough or two just to really engross yourself in the world and practice all the crazy tricks you can pull off with the new controls.
Read our full Resident Evil 4 review
Resident Evil 4 - Announcement Trailer

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris Effect: Connected
93 %
E
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2
Genre Music, Puzzle, Indie, Arcade
Developer Monstars, Resonair
Publisher Enhance
Release May 14, 2020
How could a puzzle game possibly be improved by VR? By making it a fully sensory experience, that’s how. Tetris Effect: Connected in VR is such a powerful blend of sights, sounds, and gameplay that many claim it is the definitive VR experience. You already know what Tetris is, so that part won’t be a surprise, but the visualizations and music of each stage enhance your flow-state to almost meditative levels. It’s something you need to feel for yourself to really get, but even if it doesn’t hit as hard for you as it does for others, you still get a fantastic version of Tetris.
Tetris Effect: Connected Announce Trailer | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC

Boneworks

Boneworks
58 %
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Meta VR, SteamVR, Meta Rift
Genre Shooter, Puzzle, Simulator, Adventure, Indie
Developer Stress Level Zero
Publisher Stress Level Zero
Release December 10, 2019
A physics-based game that is best for players who are familiar with VR already, Boneworks features an advanced engine and allows for many different approaches to combat. Everything from energy weapons and guns to old-school clubs and swords is at players’ disposal, and they can interact with nearly every object as well. Despite the heavy focus on gameplay, there is still a story here, with an advanced AI causing trouble at a mysterious corporation. Boneworks is perfect for anyone who sees current VR games as amusement park rides rather than real games in their own right.
Boneworks - Action Teaser

No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky
71 %
T
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, SteamVR, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Rift, PlayStation VR2
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure, Indie
Developer Hello Games
Publisher 505 Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hello Games
Release August 09, 2016
It didn’t launch with VR support, but No Man’s Sky received it later as part of one of its many giant free updates. The entire game can be played in virtual reality, and seeing as the game’s initial promise was of an expansive and immersive universe, it’s a perfect fit. Updates over the years have added base-building mechanics, more story content near the beginning, better user-interface options, and even full multiplayer. No Man’s Sky was certainly disappointing at launch in 2016, but now the game has evolved even beyond what was initially promised.
No Man's Sky - Paris Games Week 2015 Trailer (Official)

Beat Saber

Beat Saber
86 %
E
Platforms Windows Mixed Reality, Meta VR, SteamVR, PlayStation VR, Meta Quest, Meta Rift, Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 3
Genre Music, Sport, Indie
Developer Hyperbolic Magnetism, Beat Games
Publisher Hyperbolic Magnetism, Beat Games
Release May 21, 2019
Who could have predicted that a dancing game that uses two virtual lightsabers would be among VR’s biggest hits? Beat Saber tasks you with slashing incoming blocks using color-coded saber swings, and the intensity varies depending on the song you select. There are plenty of options for customization even including your own songs on PC, and you’ll be able to get a great workout by merely doing what you’ve already pretended you could do for decades: swing a lightsaber. With content added regularly, Beat Saber is a game you’ll be playing for months or years on end.
Beat Saber - Gameplay Trailer | PS VR

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Best video game deals: PlayStation 5, Xbox S and X, Nintendo Switch

If you've recently bought yourself a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or  Nintendo Switch, then you might want to fill out your library with a bunch of great games. While there is a huge catalog to pick from, we've gone out and found our favorite game deals, with many of the games below showing up on our list of best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, or best Nintendo Switch games. So, whether you just got one of these consoles, or exhausted your already existing library, be sure to check out all the deals below.

Best PS5 game deals
Deathloop -- $26, was $60

Read more
Best Xbox Game Pass deals: Upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate for cheap
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate logo.

Much like the PS Plus, Xbox also has an online subscription service that is required for you to play any sort of game online. So, whether you have an Xbox Series X or Series S, you're going to need to subscribe to it, although luckily, it's pretty cheap, and it does offer a ton of excellent perks when you grab it. There are three levels for you to pick from, including Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to a huge library of games on both the Xbox and the PC, so it's a great option if you also have a gaming PC you like to game on.
Xbox Game Pass Core -- $8, was $13 per month

Game Pass Core is the cheapest tier of Game Pass, but it still lets you access important features, including online multiplayer. Game Pass Core was launched with access to 36 games off the bat, and you can get exclusive discounts on certain downloadable games. If you're on Xbox and need access online, this is the way to go.
1-month subscription -- $8, was $13

Read more
9 best processors for PC gaming: tested and reviewed
The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D installed in a motherboard.

It's tough to find the right gaming CPU for your next PC. We've benchmarked dozens of processors to find the best CPU for gaming, and there's a clear winner right now: AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Although the latest chip from Team Red claims the crown, there are still several other great options on the market.

Whatever your needs and budgets, though, we have options from AMD and Intel that will be great performers. We're focused on gaming here, but if you want a processor that can game and get work done, make sure to check out our list of the best processors.

Read more