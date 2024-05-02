The VR space is still somewhat niche compared to traditional console and PC gaming but has advanced very quickly from its early experiments.

We’re seeing headsets in their third iterations now with some seriously impressive tech powering them and equally stunning games. Even though it is a smaller market, the library of games is arguably stronger and more creative than any other platform. With the exception of PlayStation VR2 for now, there are few exclusive games for any individual headset, and most games made for earlier headsets are fully compatible with the newest versions. If you need some new experiences to get immersed in or show off what the future of gaming could look like, here are the best VR games on the market.

Recommended Videos

Half-Life: Alyx Trailer 93 % Platforms Windows Mixed Reality, SteamVR, Meta Rift Genre Shooter, Puzzle, Adventure Developer Valve Publisher Valve Release March 23, 2020 No, it isn’t Half-Life 3, but Half-Life: Alyx is undoubtedly a fantastic entry into this series we all thought was dead and buried. Valve shows that, when it wants to, it can still design a masterpiece of a game using new technology that requires all new ways to structure a game. This series has always been a little creepy, but in VR it borders on straight-up horror in many levels. You don’t know fear until you’ve wildly shot at a headcrab leaping right at your face. All the control decisions, the way movement, aiming, and using weapons works, and just manipulating objects in the environment all feel amazing. Just like the first Half-Life showed us what the future of FPS games could be, Half-Life: Alyx was the first real example of what a complete VR experience, and not just a tech demo or arcade experience with no story, should be. Read less Read more Half-Life: Alyx Announcement Trailer

Asgard’s Wrath II Trailer M Platforms Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Sanzaru Games Publisher Oculus Studios Release December 15, 2023 Take everything I just said about Alyx and apply it to Asgard’s Wrath 2 except for RPGs. The grand vision for VR has always been transporting you into a world you wanted to live in, but no game before this has really tried to achieve that. Thanks to the power of the Meta Quest 3 and its commitment to trusting the player to invest in deeper RPG systems, Asgard’s Wrath 2 is another leap forward for the entire VR platform. Combat naturally revolves around moving your arms to attack, block, and otherwise battle as you would expect, but with the same RPG layers you would find in a console game, such as gear, perks, crafting, and more. It’s a fully-featured RPG, though also designed knowing that people may not be ready to strap on a headset for hours on end just yet. Read less Read more Asgard’s Wrath 2 | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro

Resident Evil 4 Trailer 92 % 4.5/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Puzzle, Adventure Developer Capcom Development Division 1 Publisher Capcom Release March 24, 2023 After Resident Evil 7 added VR support for the game, Capcom has been consistently paving the way for VR by including excellent VR versions of each mainline title. Each one only gets more impressive, but the Resident Evil 4 remake in VR might actually be the best way to play the game. This is an amazing game already, but being in the action and able to directly aim and interact with the enemies raises the tension to new heights. It’s something of a marvel how well this game can function as both a first- and third-person game, but we aren’t complaining. If Resident Evil 4 wasn’t already replayable enough, playing it in VR will keep you coming back for another playthrough or two just to really engross yourself in the world and practice all the crazy tricks you can pull off with the new controls. Read our full Resident Evil 4 review Read less Read more Resident Evil 4 - Announcement Trailer

Tetris Effect: Connected Trailer 93 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2 Genre Music, Puzzle, Indie, Arcade Developer Monstars, Resonair Publisher Enhance Release May 14, 2020 How could a puzzle game possibly be improved by VR? By making it a fully sensory experience, that’s how. Tetris Effect: Connected in VR is such a powerful blend of sights, sounds, and gameplay that many claim it is the definitive VR experience. You already know what Tetris is, so that part won’t be a surprise, but the visualizations and music of each stage enhance your flow-state to almost meditative levels. It’s something you need to feel for yourself to really get, but even if it doesn’t hit as hard for you as it does for others, you still get a fantastic version of Tetris. Read less Read more Tetris Effect: Connected Announce Trailer | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC

Boneworks Trailer 58 % Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Meta VR, SteamVR, Meta Rift Genre Shooter, Puzzle, Simulator, Adventure, Indie Developer Stress Level Zero Publisher Stress Level Zero Release December 10, 2019 A physics-based game that is best for players who are familiar with VR already, Boneworks features an advanced engine and allows for many different approaches to combat. Everything from energy weapons and guns to old-school clubs and swords is at players’ disposal, and they can interact with nearly every object as well. Despite the heavy focus on gameplay, there is still a story here, with an advanced AI causing trouble at a mysterious corporation. Boneworks is perfect for anyone who sees current VR games as amusement park rides rather than real games in their own right. Read less Read more Boneworks - Action Teaser

No Man's Sky Trailer 71 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, SteamVR, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Rift, PlayStation VR2 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure, Indie Developer Hello Games Publisher 505 Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hello Games Release August 09, 2016 It didn’t launch with VR support, but No Man’s Sky received it later as part of one of its many giant free updates. The entire game can be played in virtual reality, and seeing as the game’s initial promise was of an expansive and immersive universe, it’s a perfect fit. Updates over the years have added base-building mechanics, more story content near the beginning, better user-interface options, and even full multiplayer. No Man’s Sky was certainly disappointing at launch in 2016, but now the game has evolved even beyond what was initially promised. Read less Read more No Man's Sky - Paris Games Week 2015 Trailer (Official)

Beat Saber Trailer 86 % E Platforms Windows Mixed Reality, Meta VR, SteamVR, PlayStation VR, Meta Quest, Meta Rift, Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 3 Genre Music, Sport, Indie Developer Hyperbolic Magnetism, Beat Games Publisher Hyperbolic Magnetism, Beat Games Release May 21, 2019 Who could have predicted that a dancing game that uses two virtual lightsabers would be among VR’s biggest hits? Beat Saber tasks you with slashing incoming blocks using color-coded saber swings, and the intensity varies depending on the song you select. There are plenty of options for customization even including your own songs on PC, and you’ll be able to get a great workout by merely doing what you’ve already pretended you could do for decades: swing a lightsaber. With content added regularly, Beat Saber is a game you’ll be playing for months or years on end. Read less Read more Beat Saber - Gameplay Trailer | PS VR

