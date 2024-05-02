The VR space is still somewhat niche compared to traditional console and PC gaming but has advanced very quickly from its early experiments.
We’re seeing headsets in their third iterations now with some seriously impressive tech powering them and equally stunning games. Even though it is a smaller market, the library of games is arguably stronger and more creative than any other platform. With the exception of PlayStation VR2 for now, there are few exclusive games for any individual headset, and most games made for earlier headsets are fully compatible with the newest versions. If you need some new experiences to get immersed in or show off what the future of gaming could look like, here are the best VR games on the market.
Half-Life: Alyx
Asgard’s Wrath II
Resident Evil 4
Tetris Effect: Connected
Boneworks
No Man's Sky
Beat Saber
