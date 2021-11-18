Xbox Series X is an incredible system with a massive roster that includes hundreds of last-generation titles — some of which have been updated to perform better on the powerful new hardware. While it’s great to have a sizable catalog of titles at launch, it’s not ideal to drop $60 on a new game after you’ve already laid out $500 for the console.

Thankfully, the Series X roster is filled with dozens of great free-to-play games. From Fortnite and Splitgate to Warframe and Halo Infinite, here are the best free Xbox Series X games.

Halo Infinite

Although Halo Infinite‘s campaign is a premium experience, its multiplayer offering is entirely free. The gameplay somehow manages to blend old-school mechanics with modern convenience, and fans of the series will no doubt find a lot to love about the new entry in the series.

Aside from the standard offering of both casual and ranked play, there’s also a surprisingly massive Battle Pass that provides you with plenty of incentive for diving into another match. Unlocking new tiers takes quite a while — but 343 Industries said you’ll be able to unlock the rewards even after the current season ends.

Fortnite

It should come as no surprise, but Fortnite is available for free on Xbox Series X. The battle royale is a perennial favorite and comes with a host of upgrades on next-gen consoles – including improved graphics and performance.

Constant updates, a robust creative mode, and crossovers with popular franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars have kept players coming back for years. Fortnite‘s future is incredibly bright, and one of the best ways to experience the colorful mayhem is on your new Xbox Series X.

Call of Duty: Warzone

If you like your battle royales with a bit more grit, skip out on Fortnite and dive right into Warzone. Featuring the same fast-paced combat you’ll find in premium Call of Duty games, Warzone adds in the massive world of Verdansk, deep progression, and the unique 1v1 Gulag mechanic.

Warzone is always experimenting with new modes, giving you a reason to dive back into the frenetic action. There’s also an intriguing story that plays out in the background, as new sections of the map are unlocked and you learn more about the struggle taking place on the battlefield.

Warframe

Warframe is a third-person shooter that is best played with a few friends. While it’s entirely possible to grind through the main campaign solo, teaming up with a few other Tenno makes for a much better experience as you coordinate attacks and shoot your way through hordes of enemies.

With customizable characters, upgradeable weapons, and a surprisingly deep endgame, Warframe is a free-to-play game that’ll easily get you hundreds of hours of entertainment. If you get hooked, dropping a few dollars will let you expand your inventory and quickly unlock alternate characters.

Apex Legends

There’s no shortage of great battle royales on Xbox Series X — but Apex Legends is more than worthy of your attention. The squad-based shooter can be enjoyed without dropping a dime, although passionate fans can crack open their wallets to unlock new skins and cosmetic upgrades.

Developed by the same people responsible for Titanfall, Apex Legends offers a level of mobility not seen in other shooters. Clamber up walls, slide down hills, and build momentum as you hurtle toward the next circle. Its tight shooting and impressive cast of characters offer a deep level of strategy, and its ever-evolving story keeps you interested in their struggle.

Rocket League

Rocket League recently switched to a free-to-play model, bringing high-flying soccer-action to the masses. Pick a car, trick it out with decals, wheels, and toppers, then head to the pitch and try to ram a massive soccer ball into the other team’s goal. It sounds bizarre — and no doubt it is — but it’s probably the most fun you’ll have with a free game.

Like many free-to-play titles, Rocket League offers cosmetic upgrades as a premium purchase. But rest assured that spending money won’t give anyone the upper hand — they might look fancy, but those cosmetics won’t make them a better player.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is already a fantastic game, but it’s even better on Xbox Series X thanks to its next-gen update. Jump into the free game on your new console and you’ll be able to run it with a 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second.

The game also loads much faster than it did on last-gen consoles, letting you skip those lengthy load times between missions. While much of the game is available for free, there’s a bunch of excellent premium content available if you’re willing to spend a few bucks.

Smite

It’s not as popular as Dota 2 or League of Legends, but Smite is among the best MOBAs available on Xbox Series X. It’s also a free-to-play title, so there’s no reason to not give it a try. Although it was first released in 2014, Smite has seen constant updates and content patches — and has a surprisingly active fanbase.

While many of the MOBA tropes are present in Smite, things play out from a third-person perspective as opposed to the usual isometric, top-down view. This brings you up close to the action and offers a fun twist on the genre you won’t see in many other games.

World of Tanks

If you’re a fan of the vehicular combat in Battlefield or Call of Duty, World of Tanks might be your new favorite game. Not only does the entire game revolve around vehicles, but you’ll have dozens of unique — and customizable — tanks to choose from.

Combat offers a lot of flexibility and depth, as you try to outmaneuver and outflank the opposing teams. With tons of upgradable and unlockable gear, World of Tanks is easily the best vehicular combat game on the market.

Spellbreak

If Harry Potter received the battle royale treatment, the result would look a lot like Spellbreak. Players will be casting lightning, throwing fireballs, and conjuring poisonous traps in an attempt to be the last person standing at the end of each match.

As the ring shrinks, each player is granted stronger abilities — making matches more hectic as time goes on. What starts as a wide-open battlefield and small-scale encounters eventually turns into a magical duel between ten or more players. It’s not an easy game, but it’s an incredible take on the saturated battle royale genre.

Dauntless

Dauntless is cut from the same cloth as Monster Hunter. Much of the fat is cut from the experience, letting you dive right into the main attraction — massive battles against towering behemoths. You’ll still be able to upgrade gear and customize your character, but don’t expect the same deep RPG mechanics found in its older cousin.

Still, Dauntless is a wonderful free-to-play game that’s easy to sink hundreds of hours into. Whether you’re playing with a few friends or queuing with randoms, Dauntless makes it easy to have fun while out on the hunt.

Splitgate

Splitgate takes the tight gunplay of Halo and melds it with Portal. Whether you’re using the system to quickly traverse the map or sneak up on unsuspecting foes, there’s no doubt it adds another layer of strategy to Splitgate.

What started out as a niche indie game quickly ballooned in popularity, as players flocked to the game due to its unabashedly old-school design. Tons of new content has been added over the past few months — and all of it is available on Xbox Series X for free. Microtransactions are present, but they’re largely for cosmetic items and have no bearing on your in-game performance.

Roblox

Believe it or not, Roblox is actually one of the most successful games on the planet. The world-building sandbox has managed to pull in around $1 billion every year for the past five years, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

Roblox gives players the freedom to build their own virtual worlds and hang out with friends around the globe. The possibilities are nearly endless with the game, and players have created everything from simulated governments to simple concert venues. Think of Roblox as a virtual Lego set, and you wouldn’t be far from the truth.

Brawlhalla

A platform that draws inspiration from Super Smash Bros, Brawlhalla pits up to eight fighters against each other in fast-paced, 2D combat. Cross-platform play makes it easy to join up with friends on other consoles — and since the game is free, there are always thousands of brawlers ready for a battle.

Cosmetic microtransactions allow the game to remain a free-to-play experience, and a premium battle pass offers plenty of rewards for your hard work. Mastering the game is a challenge, but the basics are easiest enough to learn that anyone can have a bit of fun with this arcade fighter.

Enlisted

Enlisted is a squad-based MMO shooter that takes place during World War II. Weapons, vehicles, and locations have been painstakingly recreated, and few other games capture the chaos of war better than Enlisted.

Over 10 classes are available — including assault, heavy gun, mortar, anti-tank, and engineer — and the game all but demands you work as a team to succeed. Despite each match taking place on a sprawling map, victory ultimately comes down to working with your squad and finding the best way to outsmart the enemy.

Asphalt 9: Legends

It’s nowhere close to the scale of Forza Horizon 5, but there are few free racing games better than Asphalt 9. The game’s biggest selling point is its roster of more than 100 real-life supercars. Iconic models from Bugatti, Porsche, and Ferrari all made the cut — and you’ll get to take them into arcade-style races that pit you against other players.

If competitive multiplayer isn’t your thing, don’t worry — Asphalt 9 boasts 900 single-player challenges for you to tackle. Playing on the Xbox Series X is the ideal way to experience the action, as you’ll benefit from 4K graphics and 120 fps.

Fishing Planet

Fishing Planet is arguably the best fishing game on Xbox Series X. Realistic tackle behavior, dozens of unique lures, and state-of-the-art fish A.I. — seriously — make this the next best thing to throwing on waders and heading down to your local pond.

Online multiplayer lets up to 64 players join you in the adventure and provide you with tips on where to land the biggest catch. The game is a bit rough around the edges, but look past a few flaws, and there’s a lot of fun to be had with this unique simulator.

