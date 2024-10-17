Subnautica 2 - Official Teaser Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview October 2024

Subnautica 2 is diving into Xbox Game Preview in 2025, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment announced Thursday during the October Xbox Partner Preview.

While the upcoming survival game, published by Krafton, was announced during an Xbox event, it’s also coming to Steam, Windows Store, and Epic Games Store in early access on the same day.

“We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes crafting the foundation of the next Subnautica experience. Our goal has always been to bring early access to as many members of our community as possible, to develop the game alongside our fans and players,” Unknown Worlds community manager Donya Abramo said in an Xbox Wire post following the announcement.

While it has “2” in the title, this is actually the third Subnautica game, after Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero (a spinoff that was originally meant to be DLC), although it’s greatly expanding on the universe set up in the first two games. You’ll be traveling beyond Planet 4546B for the first time, so be prepared to encounter new creatures, environments, and biomes, along with new tools for base building, as you dive into oceans and try not to get obliterated by alien life. That trailer might look colorful and initially sweet, but there are horrors lurking behind every corner.

Also happening for the first time is four-player co-op, along with the choice to go at your journey alone. This will launch at early access alongside the game, so you can hop in immediately with your friends. While it’s technically a sequel, you don’t need to have played the other two games to enjoy this one. Abramo says that even veterans will find a lot that’s new. While what that may be is still a mystery, you can expect more information leading up to the release.