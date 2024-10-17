 Skip to main content
Everything announced at the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview

By
Goro Majima in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Sega

The third Xbox Partner Preview just wrapped up. This showcase, which Xbox previously held versions of in October 2023 and March 2024, put the spotlight on third-party games coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S in the future. For the third edition of this show, we got another look at some notable 2025 Xbox games, such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Several games were also revealed during the event, including Subnautica 2 and a cooperative multiplayer Control spinoff called FBC: Firebreak.

This Xbox Partner Preview is well worth watching for all Xbox console owners or Game Pass subscribers. Over a dozen games will be spotlighted, so to help you keep track of everything shown off, we’ve recapped every announcement made at the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview.

[4K] Xbox Partner Preview | October 2024

Alan Wake 2’s The Lake House DLC is out next week

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House - Launch Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview October 2024

To kick off the Xbox Partner Preview, we got another look at The Lake House DLC for Alan Wake 2 that was first teased at PlayStation’s September 2024 State of Play. This new trailer showed how the DLC is leaning into the survival horror aspect of the base game as players investigate a Federal Bureau of Control research station near Cauldron Lake. It looks like The Lake House will offer more of what players love about the base game, and thankfully, we won’t have to wait long for it. Remedy Entertainment revealed that The Lake House DLC will launch across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on October 22.

Recommended Videos

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is coming earlier than expected

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Naval Combat Reveal | Xbox Partner Preview October 2024

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii seemed absolutely ridiculous when it was revealed in September, and its Xbox Partner Preview trailer did nothing to dissuade that notion. It delved into the game quite a bit, focusing on how players can sail, customize, and fight on pirate ships. The Like a Dragon series is one of gaming’s most consistently entertaining franchises, and its next entry seems to be no different. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii launches on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 21, 2025, moving up from its previous February 28 release date that was shared with Monster Hunter Wilds.

Related

Subnautica is getting a sequel next year

Subnautica 2 - Official Teaser Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview October 2024

Subnautica, a popular underwater survival game, is getting a sequel. It was announced with a cinematic trailer that shows a diver getting sucked down into the deep sea, only to find another diver in a vessel down there. They are then both attacked by a giant, glowing, squid-like creature. This trailer subtlety confirms that Subnautica 2 will have cooperative multiplayer, with an Xbox Wire post revealing that it will support groups of up to four players. Subnautica 2 will enter early access sometime in 2025. It will be available via Xbox Game Pass across PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Annapurna Interactive’s Ghost Bike is now Wheel World

Wheel World - Official Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview October 2024

Annapurna Interactive, the famed indie publisher that saw its entire staff resign last month, is still around and kicking. It will continue to publish video games, starting with Wheel World in 2025. Wheel World was previously revealed as Ghost Bike, and is now a more lighthearted, fun adventure about biking and racing around an open world in the afterlife. Its Xbox Partner Preview trailer affirmed that lighter tone with its vibrant visuals and focus on flashy biking gameplay and customization. Wheel World will be released for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 in early 2025. It will be on Game Pass at launch.

Control is getting a cooperative multiplayer spinoff

FBC: Firebreak – Official Announcement Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview October 2024

To close out this Xbox Partner Preview, Remedy Entertainment returned to reveal a new game it had been teasing for some time. That game is FBC: Firebreak, a co-op spinoff of Control. It’s a first-person shooter where groups of three players must work together to fight off hordes of enemies in the Federal Bureau of Control. It does not yet have a release window, but we know that FBC: Firebreak will be available on PC and Xbox Series X/S via Xbox Game Pass whenever it does launch.

Everything else

  • Bloober Team announced a new sci-fi horror game called Cronos: The New Dawn, coming in 2025.
  • Blindfire launches into early access today on PC and Xbox Series X/S.
  • Mouse: P.I. For Hire comes to PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.
  • Animal Well launches on Xbox Series X/S today.
  • Edens Zero was announced by Konami and will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025.
  • Eternal Strands will be on Xbox Game Pass when it launches in early 2025.
  • Mistfall Hunter was announced and will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025.
  • Phasmophobia is coming to Xbox Series X/S on October 29.
  • The Legend of Baboo was revealed by Permanent Way Entertainment and Midwest Games.
  • A new trailer for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers showcased several boss fights and weapons. It will come to PC and Xbox Series X/S as part of Xbox Game Pass and to PS5 in 2025.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
