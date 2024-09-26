 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii just converted me into a series fan

By
Majima shooting a pirate with flintlock pistols in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Sega

Before anyone decides to throw a tomato at my face, I have to admit that I’ve never played a single Yakuza/Like a Dragon game in my life. While I’ve always been intrigued by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s action-adventure franchise, I didn’t really know where to begin. The mere thought of starting a series with over a dozen games already released felt like a daunting task. And so it was with an open mind that I tried out the next — and possibly strangest — entry in the series, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, during Tokyo Game Show. What a way to start, right?

As I played the 20-minute-long demo, I was grinning from ear to ear. It’s so joyously ridiculous and loaded with promising side content that I’m left wondering why I waited so long to get into the franchise. This may not be the ideal starting point for newcomers from a story perspective, but it might be the game that finally gets anyone who’s been on the fence about starting the series to dive in.

Recommended Videos

Majima and mayhem

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii stars Goro Majima, the “Mad Dog of Shimano” and one of the most iconic characters in the long-running series. His misadventures have taken him on a wild journey to the high seas, where a bout with amnesia leads him to believe that he’s a pirate captain in search of treasure. Seeing him appear on screen for the first time in the demo, I couldn’t help but be reminded of a rowdy and rambunctious uncle who taught me how to drink and smoke when I was 8 years old.

Related

When I saw how he dealt with a dozen muscle heads on the Hawaiian beachfront, I had to chuckle out loud. Majima’s moveset consists of fast-paced actions that make for frenetic and dynamic combat (a return to the traditional brawling formula of Yakuza games past). For his fighting stances, there’s Mad Dog Style, which relies primarily on punches and dagger stabs, along with evasive maneuvers. Then, there’s Sea Dog Style, where Majima suddenly switches to a swashbuckler’s attire, slicing foes with a cutlass and blasting them with firearms.

Majima slashing an enemy on Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Sega

Both playstyles are complemented by a bevy of additional effects. For instance, evading blows and striking enemies fills up Majima’s Madness Gauge, which then allows him to spawn spectral doppelgangers. Majima’s frenzied Sea Dog Style attacks trigger rapid cutscenes where he brutally stabs several hostiles. It’s unbelievably absurd considering the setting and the sheer disparity among combatants — a group of thugs against a guy with flaming weapons, explosive cannons, and a grappling hook.

I’ve always known that Like a Dragon is famous for its minigames, and Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii continues that time-honored tradition. In the short period that I played the demo, I was able to try everything from a food delivery minigame and Dragon Kart, which makes its grand return here. For the uninitiated, it’s Like a Dragon’s own Mario Kart, where you race against several opponents around a track; the difference here is that I grabbed power-ups that allowed me to rip apart competitors with machine guns and bazookas.

The only minigame that I wasn’t able to try because of time constraints was karaoke. I’ve been looking forward to it not just because it’s been a staple of the series but also because I’m Filipino. We’re pretty much obligated by the constitution to sing whenever a karaoke machine is within a 1-kilometer radius. I’ll have to carve out time to belt some tunes when the game launches next year.

Majima slices an enemy with a sword in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Sega

As I explored the Hawaiian beachfront, I was notified that I had to progress the main quest further. I boarded Majima’s ship, triggering a cutscene where my group arrived at Madlantis, a glittering metropolis that served as the next destination in the campaign. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to explore this area further, as this was when my demo session ended.

While my time playing Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii was all too brief, I couldn’t help but feel hooked throughout. Over-the-top moments, combined with action-oriented gameplay and an assortment of minigames, were right up my alley. While I started off with only a passing interest in the series, it’s safe to say that this latest spinoff now has my full attention. I’m looking forward to what’s in store once Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii releases on February 28, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Rodriguez
Jason Rodriguez
Contributor
Jason Rodriguez is a freelance reviewer and guides writer from the Philippines. It’s a country in Southeast Asia, where…
PlayStation Plus is the perfect stocking stuffer for RPG fans this year
Yuffie holding three materia in FF7 Remake Intergrade.

I thought I had my fill of gaming subscription services. PlayStation Plus's price increase turned me off and the offerings of Xbox Game Pass never fit my fancy. While both of these have their positives, I've never been one to just drop so much money every month for a bunch of games I don't really care about. That was until I jumped into my yearly Christmas-time RPG mood and discovered the bounty of classics that's built up on PS Plus.

The First 11 Minutes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Gameplay - 60 FPS Performance Mode

Read more
You have to see this chaotic Like a Dragon-themed wrestling match
Kiryu punches an enemy in Yakuza style in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

You HAVE to see this! LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN STREET FIGHT presented by Sega! | 11/15/23 AEW Dynamite

In a surprising partnership, Sega teamed up with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday, November 15 for a Like a Dragon-themed wrestling match. It was every bit as chaotic as you're probably imagining.

Read more
Don’t miss Like a Dragon Gaiden’s hilarious ChatGPT side-story
Chot DDT in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Substories often feature some of the best and funniest parts of the Like a Dragon games, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is no different. From one that crosses over with Judgment to another where players fight a bunch of overweight criminals who call themselves the White Knights, the game is full of memorable side-quests. My favorite substory from Like a Dragon Gaiden -- and possibly the entire series -- stands out because it takes on something that’s been a hot topic in the tech space for the past year: ChatGPT.

AI has been the biggest buzzword in tech industries for the past year; just earlier this week, Microsoft announced it plans to partner with Inworld AI to create game-writing AI technology. There are plenty of controversial and potentially unethical uses of AI that people are wary of and unpacking. Like a Dragon Gaiden’ uses its signature brand of social satire to lampoon AI from a specific angle: by showing how bad AI is at giving dating advice.

Read more