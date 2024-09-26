Before anyone decides to throw a tomato at my face, I have to admit that I’ve never played a single Yakuza/Like a Dragon game in my life. While I’ve always been intrigued by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s action-adventure franchise, I didn’t really know where to begin. The mere thought of starting a series with over a dozen games already released felt like a daunting task. And so it was with an open mind that I tried out the next — and possibly strangest — entry in the series, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, during Tokyo Game Show. What a way to start, right?

As I played the 20-minute-long demo, I was grinning from ear to ear. It’s so joyously ridiculous and loaded with promising side content that I’m left wondering why I waited so long to get into the franchise. This may not be the ideal starting point for newcomers from a story perspective, but it might be the game that finally gets anyone who’s been on the fence about starting the series to dive in.

Majima and mayhem

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii stars Goro Majima, the “Mad Dog of Shimano” and one of the most iconic characters in the long-running series. His misadventures have taken him on a wild journey to the high seas, where a bout with amnesia leads him to believe that he’s a pirate captain in search of treasure. Seeing him appear on screen for the first time in the demo, I couldn’t help but be reminded of a rowdy and rambunctious uncle who taught me how to drink and smoke when I was 8 years old.

When I saw how he dealt with a dozen muscle heads on the Hawaiian beachfront, I had to chuckle out loud. Majima’s moveset consists of fast-paced actions that make for frenetic and dynamic combat (a return to the traditional brawling formula of Yakuza games past). For his fighting stances, there’s Mad Dog Style, which relies primarily on punches and dagger stabs, along with evasive maneuvers. Then, there’s Sea Dog Style, where Majima suddenly switches to a swashbuckler’s attire, slicing foes with a cutlass and blasting them with firearms.

Both playstyles are complemented by a bevy of additional effects. For instance, evading blows and striking enemies fills up Majima’s Madness Gauge, which then allows him to spawn spectral doppelgangers. Majima’s frenzied Sea Dog Style attacks trigger rapid cutscenes where he brutally stabs several hostiles. It’s unbelievably absurd considering the setting and the sheer disparity among combatants — a group of thugs against a guy with flaming weapons, explosive cannons, and a grappling hook.

I’ve always known that Like a Dragon is famous for its minigames, and Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii continues that time-honored tradition. In the short period that I played the demo, I was able to try everything from a food delivery minigame and Dragon Kart, which makes its grand return here. For the uninitiated, it’s Like a Dragon’s own Mario Kart, where you race against several opponents around a track; the difference here is that I grabbed power-ups that allowed me to rip apart competitors with machine guns and bazookas.

The only minigame that I wasn’t able to try because of time constraints was karaoke. I’ve been looking forward to it not just because it’s been a staple of the series but also because I’m Filipino. We’re pretty much obligated by the constitution to sing whenever a karaoke machine is within a 1-kilometer radius. I’ll have to carve out time to belt some tunes when the game launches next year.

As I explored the Hawaiian beachfront, I was notified that I had to progress the main quest further. I boarded Majima’s ship, triggering a cutscene where my group arrived at Madlantis, a glittering metropolis that served as the next destination in the campaign. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to explore this area further, as this was when my demo session ended.

While my time playing Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii was all too brief, I couldn’t help but feel hooked throughout. Over-the-top moments, combined with action-oriented gameplay and an assortment of minigames, were right up my alley. While I started off with only a passing interest in the series, it’s safe to say that this latest spinoff now has my full attention. I’m looking forward to what’s in store once Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii releases on February 28, 2025.