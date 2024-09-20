Sega announced that the next game in the Like a Dragon (formerly known as Yakuza) series will be Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Yes, you read that title right.

The game was revealed, and we learned more about it, during RGG Summit 24 on Friday morning. Launching on February 28, 2025, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes cues from 2024’s Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Here, the spinoff’s focus is on the eccentric Goro Majima, who loses his memory and gets swept up in what Sega calls a “pirate yakuza adventure.” Its reveal trailer gives a deep dive into its story, which begins with Majima washing up on the shores of Rich Island and being discovered by a young boy named Noah.

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will let players assemble a pirate crew and sail the seas around Hawaii, although we’ve yet to see gameplay of that. Sega is promising real-time battles between enemy ships, as well as islands with hidden treasure to discover. When Majima is on land, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features action-focused combat, with Majima being able to switch between the Mad Dog and Sea Dog combat styles during battle.

Recommended Videos

So far, three main locales have been confirmed for Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. There’s Rich Island, where Majima washes ashore. Honolulu will return after first appearing in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Majima will also visit Madlantis, a ship graveyard-turned-pirate haven run by a lady named Queen Michele. Sega also confirmed that the quirky minigames this series is known for will return in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii; so far, Crazy Delivery, Dragon Card, Karaoke, and Minato Girls have been revealed. For an even more in-depth look at the game, watch the full RGG Summit 2024 stream:

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 28, 2025. It will cost $60, which is more than The Man Who Erased His Name’s typical retail price, but lower than Infinite Wealth’s.