Everything announced at the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview.
Microsoft

The second-ever Xbox Partner Preview is about to begin, and it will give us a deeper look at some of the third-party games coming to Xbox. It’s an odd year for the Xbox, as its first-party lineup is finally starting to take shape with titles like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but fans are also concerned about the future of its platform in the wake of the decision to bring some of its games to Nintendo Switch and PS5. The purpose of the show is to demonstrate that third-party studios are still in full support of Xbox and to show off some of their games are on the way to Xbox Game Pass.

Ahead of the show, Xbox has confirmed that Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and The First Berseker: Khazan will all be shown at the event. There are bound to be some unexpected surprises — Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gameplay was shown off at the previous Partner Preview — as over a dozen new trailers will be presented. Over the course of the 30-minute live stream, we’ll be keeping track right here of all of the third-party Xbox announcements made during the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview.

Xbox Partner Preview | March 2024

11 bit Studios comes out swinging with Creatures of Ava and The Alters

Creatures of Ava | Announcement Trailer

11 bit Studios was the third-party publisher with the strongest showing at this Xbox Partner Preview as it platformed three of its upcoming games. Most notably, it announced a brand new Xbox console exclusive called Creatures of Ava. In Creatures of Ava, players save creatures from an infection called The Withering and then get the help of those creatures to solve puzzles and further explore its fantasy world. It looks like The Legend of Zelda by the way of Pokemon, all with nonviolent combat more focused on healing and restoring infected creatures rather than hurting them. It launches later this year on Xbox Series X/S and PC. We also learned that got our first look at gameplay for The Alters. Both of those games will be on Xbox Game Pass when they launch this year.

Final Fantasy XIV for Xbox launches this month

In the wake of the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix used this Xbox show to announce the full release of MMO Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox. It’s getting a full release on March 21. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play the beta now and will get access to a Starter Edition of Final Fantasy XIV come its launch.

Everything else

  • Unknown9 Awakening gameplay was revealed by Bandai Namco Entertainment, and it was confirmed for launch on Xbox this summer.
  • Stealth sim Sleight of Hand was revealed with a cinematic trailer.
  • Roblox horror game Griefville: Survive the Nightmare! is crossing over with Chucky.
  • Frogwares announced The Sinking City 2, which releases in 2025.
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy launches today, prepping players for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.
  • Monster Jam Showdown was announced.

Topics
