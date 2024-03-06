Frostpunk 2 will bring snow to a sunny July when it launches on PC

We finally learned the release date of 11 Bit Studios’ highly anticipated Frostpunk 2 during the Xbox Partner Preview today. While the game is about surviving and thriving in a frosty postapocalyptic world, Frostpunk 2 is coming out in the middle of summer.

More specifically, it launches for PC on July 25, and buying its deluxe edition will give players the chance to try it out early a couple of times. Those who pre-order Frostpunk 2’s deluxe edition will receive the base game 72 hours early — so sometime on July 22 — and have the chance to participate in a beta for Frostpunk 2’s sandbox mode this April. At release, it will net players a digital novella set in the Frostpunk universe titled Warm Flesh, as well as the game’s digital artbook and soundtrack. Post-launch, it will give players access to three unspecified paid DLCs. If you want to forgo the bonuses of the digital deluxe edition, developer 11 bit studios previously confirmed that Frostpunk 2 will hit PC Game Pass on day one.

If you’re unfamiliar with Frostpunk 2, it’s a sequel to a survival real-time strategy game that takes place in a postapocalytptic world where players must slowly build up a settlement in harsh conditions. Heading into Frostpunk 2, that settlement is already established, so this sequel plays out more like a city-building and management game where players must deal with all the political and resource-allocating decisions that come with running a struggling city like this. The trailer shown off during the Xbox Partner Preview gives a quick, but ample overview of its gameplay.

If what you saw intrigues you, Frostpunk 2 will be released for PC on July 25 and will be included in the PC Game Pass catalog from launch. It will also come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at a later date, and it will be added to the console version of Game Pass when it does so.

