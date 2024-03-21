One of the weirdest games of the year will launch this May

Publisher 11 bit Studios revealed that Indika — a very weird game from Odd Meter Studio that left a strong impression on me during February’s Steam Next Fest — will finally come out on May 8.
This announcement came during GamesRadar’s Future Games Show at PAX East 2024 on Thursday afternoon via a trailer that runs the gamut from being hilarious to frighteningly eerie within just a couple of minutes. Indika has had some of the weirdest video game trailers I’ve ever seen since its reveal in October 2023. Seriously, check out 11 bit Studios’ playlist of trailers for this game if you’re unfamiliar with the game, and you’ll be instantly be intrigued.
For those trying to make sense of what Indika actually is, the game is a narrative-driven third-person adventure game following the titular nun, who is trying to help a man who claims to have spoken to God while dealing with the literal devil trying to speak to her subconsciously. All of this causes Indika to question her own faith as this puzzle-solving adventure continues to devolve into more otherworldly, depraved scenarios. It’s a far cry from all the other games 11 bit Studios has backed, like Frostpunk 2 and The Alters.
“While it might seem like your basic narrative adventure game on the surface, underneath those layers is a very unsettling experience,” I wrote of the game after trying it out during the last Steam Next Fest. “Indika is keen to highlight the inconsistencies and contradictions of religion by gamifying it.”
That demo was only a small 30-minute slice of the game, though, so I definitely can’t wait to see what the full game has in store. Indika launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on May 8.
