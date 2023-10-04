 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

The Alters turns Fallout Shelter into an ethically focused management sim

Tomas Franzese
By

If you ever wondered what Fallout Shelter might look like as a full-scale PC and console game rather than a mobile title, 11 bit Studios’ The Alters is the closest you’ll come to that idea. That said, the upcoming management sim is so much more than that; it’s one of the most distinct and unique video games I’ve previewed in some time.

Jan and his alters gather in The Alters.
11 bit Studios

In The Alters, a character named Jan is trapped on a planet after a mining mission for a resource called Rapidium goes wrong. The company he’s working for forces him to stay there and continue mining, and he soon discovers that Rapidium can be used to create clones. These “Alters” aren’t direct clones of Jan, though; they’re alternate versions of him with different life experiences and skill sets, giving Jan a glimpse into what his life may have been.

Recommended Videos

It’s a narrative concept that’s narratively and ethically ripe with potential, and it also serves as the backbone of a gameplay loop that sees players venture out to gather resources and manage a base full of Alters. While 11 bit StudiosThe Alters was not on my radar before my hands-off preview of the game, it’s now one of my most anticipated games as I can’t wait to see what else the developers explore with this concept.

Related

Me, myself, and I

My hands-off demo began with Jan out on the gray, desolate planet he is trapped on with his Alters. He’s looking for a way to cross a lava river with the circular base he and his alters live in before a devastating sunrise. Some rocks blocked Jan’s path, so the developer started looking for resources. From a vantage point, he saw some metals he could potentially mine in the distance. One of these was radiated, so the developer went for the safer materials.

Mining in The Alters isn’t always as simple as hitting a rock with a mining tool. While scant amounts of resources are available like that, the most meaningful batches of materials are found underground. To find these, players must travel to the general area where resources are located and set up polygonal scanners to get a reading on what’s underground. After discovering the main deposit of resources, players can then build a small mining outpost tower to collect what’s there.

Much like Death Stranding, these tools remain in the world and leave a mark on the planet’s surface that serves as a reminder of the player’s actions. For now, the developer playing had all of the resources he needed and headed back to base. This is where The Alters got really interesting. Base and Alter management is a big part of The Alters. At a basic level, it functions like base-building does in games like Fallout Shelter.

The base players build in The Alters.
11 bit Studios

It’s best to build rooms that accomplish objectives or please the occupants — like building barracks for Alters to sleep in — while ensuring it all fits in the limited space to work with. Jan can also actively walk around the base, so you aren’t stuck in menus the whole time. This also means Jan can directly walk up to and speak to his Alters, having conversations that can permanently impact their emotional state. The first one the developer started talking to was Miner Jan, a version of him who is skilled at utilizing gathered resources but has a substance abuse issue.

In this first conversation, he asked Jan for meds to subdue the arm pain he was feeling. While this raised a red flag, the developer agreed to give him some, making him less frustrated. Later in the demo, though, it was clear that the Miner was relapsing, so the player cut them off from these meds. Unfortunately, this decision angered them, and he eventually cut his arm off to try and quell the pain while the player was out on a resource-gathering mission.

That was a chilling but stark example of how these Alters are real people too, and that balancing your relationships with them and their feelings is critically important. It’s not as easy to find the proper emotional response as it is a motherload of resources. These Alters can be helpful, though, as they’re different versions of Jan with distinct skill sets and life experiences. Sometimes, players will need to make a new one to solve certain situations.

Jan in The Alters
11 bit Studios

Later in the demo, Jan needed to talk to his ex-wife but knew he couldn’t emotionally deal with her. To ensure the conversation went better, he created another version of himself that never got divorced from her and became a botanist. This dealt with the confrontation and food quality problems that the player had at that moment in The Alters, although its ethical implications are more disturbing.

The Alters looks like an involved game that makes you carefully think about every choice’s past and future ethical implications. It adds emotional depth that isn’t really there in the few games The Alters is vaguely similar to, like Fallout Shelter. While this demo was completely hands-off, as a fan of resource management games and dialogue-driven RPGs, I can’t wait to try it myself and go on a journey that’s uniquely my own.

The Alters is in development for PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090, 32GB of RAM is $800 off
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

If you want the absolute best that you can get from the gaming PC deals that are available online, you should take a look at Dell's offer for the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC. From its original price of $3,800, the powerful machine is available with an $800 discount so you'll only have to pay $3,000. It's still not cheap, but it's worth every single penny because of its topnotch performance. You'll need to hurry with your purchase if you want to pocket the savings though, as time may already be running out for the bargain.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC has your back. Inside its stylish chassis are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that will give you room to run streaming apps and other software while you're playing video games, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you'll be ready to run the best upcoming PC games without the need for further upgrades.

Read more
Level up your gaming setup with this 32-inch 4K monitor and save $200
The Dell 27-inch G2723HN gaming monitor on a vibrant background displaying Eiyuden Chronicles.

Outside of buying from gaming PC deals, the easiest upgrade that gamers can make is an investment in a top-of-the-line monitor. If you've got the cash, you should spend it on the Dell G3223Q 4K gaming monitor, which is available from Dell with a $200 discount. From its original price of $800, it's down to $600, which still isn't cheap but it may be the missing piece to your dream gaming setup. You'll have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible though, as the savings may no longer be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell G3223Q 4K gaming monitor
The Dell G3223Q 4K gaming monitor offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 32-inch display, which will let you appreciate the finest details of the best PC games. It also offers a 144Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how often images on the screen are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how fast the monitor shows image transitions. The Dell G3223Q 4K gaming monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering that break your immersion while you're playing.

Read more
This HP gaming PC just had its price slashed from $830 to only $530
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

You don't have to spend thousands of dollars right away on gaming PC deals if all you need is a starter machine, as there are cheap but reliable options like the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop. From its original price of $830, it's down to a more affordable $530 following a $300 discount from HP. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to take advantage of it, there's no time to waste -- stop hesitating and proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop
The HP Victus 15L won't match up to the best gaming PCs in terms of its performance, as it's only equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. However, these specifications are enough to run the best PC games, though you'll have to sacrifice visual quality for some of the more demanding titles. That's not a bad trade-off for a gaming desktop this cheap, as you can also combine it with some of the more affordable choices from our roundup of monitor deals.

Read more