Frostpunk 2 finally reemerged during the PC Gaming Show today, where we learned that it will release on PC in 2024 and that it takes place 30 years after the events of the original game.

Developer 11 bit Studios first announced Frostpunk 2 in 2021 as a follow-up to its surprise 2018 PC hit. Frostpunk stood out from other city management games by forcing players to build a civilization during a harsh, post-apocalyptic winter, which forces players to make some extremely tough decisions that will never please anyone. This sequel seems to only carry on and up the ante of that idea.

The new trailer for Frostpunk 2 is purely cinematic, showing a city run by a powerful leader falling into chaos. A press release about the game delves more into the game’s premise, revealing that Frostpunk 2 actually takes place 30 years after the storm that kicked off the events of the first game. According to a comment from the game’s co-director Jakub Stokalski, that means the people living within the cities will be a lot more ambitious and active in this sequel.

“This time the inner turmoils, sparked by rising social differences, mean that players will be facing new kinds of threats that are beyond the bare survival from the first game,” Stokalski explained. “We still use that postapocalyptic, frozen setup, to tell a meaningful story about human ambition, societies striving for their ideas, and the consequences of hard decisions which are not always respected by everyone. Because ultimately, what can end us is not nature itself — it’s human nature.”

So, it looks like this time, the tough decisions players will have to make will be a lot more personal and truly tied to the wants of your city’s people, which should make things a lot tougher. While we haven’t seen what that will exactly look like in terms of gameplay yet, we thankfully won’t have to wait that long to learn.

That’s because this trailer confirms that Frostpunk 2 will finally release for PC in 2024.

