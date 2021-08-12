Frostpunk 2 brings more post-apocalyptic city-building to PC

Post-apocalyptic city-building game Frostpunk is getting a sequel. Frostpunk 2 is coming to PC and a new teaser trailer indicates that it is as dark and icy as its predecessor.

The first Frostpunk game came out in 2018 and was a critical hit. The survival game takes place after an apocalyptic blizzard buries humanity in snow. Players are tasked with building and managing a city, all while making difficult decisions about how their society will be run. The game mixes elements of both the city-building and survival genres.

Developed by 11 Bit Studios, Frostpunk 2 will continue the story of the original, but with some changes. This time around, the “age of coal” has ended and survivors have started hunting for oil instead. While that will change how its societies operate, the game will still feature a similar, central concept. Players control the leader of a civilization that must survive and expand.

A cinematic teaser trailer for the game gives a brief glimpse of what to expect. The short clip pans through some frozen oil rigs before focusing on a bloodied body tied up in the snow. The word “Liar” is scrawled across his chest in blood. Frostpunk is known for being exceptionally dark, so that tone is intact here.

Frostpunk 2 does not have a release date yet, but fans can currently wish-list it on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. In the meantime, the first game is getting a free trial this week. Players can try it from now until August 16 on Steam.

