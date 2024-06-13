 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Helldivers 2 just got some long-requested changes in its new patch

By
Four soldiers walk in front of a blue Super Earth flag in the Helldivers 2 trailer.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Players have been eagerly waiting for another Helldivers 2 update, and now it’s here, bringing with it massive updates to Stratagems, the galactic map, lobbies, and more.

Patch 01.000.400 released on Thursday, and the patch notes are quite extensive. What most players will notice though are the balance changes to certain weaker Stratagems. For example, the Orbital Gatling Barrage got an increased fire rate, more rounds, increased armor penetration, and a decreased cooldown time. The MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun can now deal more projectile damage — increased from 100 to 150 — and decreased reload time, although it also got a slightly decreased fire rate.

Recommended Videos

According to the post, the goal was to make the strategems more, well, balanced with each other.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

“With these balance changes we wanted to buff up some of the weaker Stratagems to make them more viable and add more possibility for variety in the loadouts,” the notes read. “We also changed a few to make them more consistent, but the goal was to keep a similar or higher power level.”

Another big change comes to the galactic map, with the addition of supply lines. While they were originally not included for visibility purposes, developer Arrowhead Game Studios added them based on player feedback. So now, players can see which planets are ready for battle much more clearly. Devs also added origin of attacks to the map so players can see where attacks are coming from. These tend to play a huge part in major orders as enemy factions launch strikes, so players can now potentially cut them off at the source.

Finally, the patch introduces invite-only lobbies. Other smaller changes were brought to weather effects, super sample spawning, fire tornadoes, and more. You can read the full patch notes for yourself, but generally, they all feel like great ways to improve and smooth out the play experience, make hazards easier to deal with (especially on lower difficulties), and make using Stratagems more fun. It’s great timing too, as a new major order asks players to choose between saving a hospital full of children or to gather materials for new weaponry.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Helldivers 2 CEO says DLSS is ‘not necessary’ — and he’s right
Four soldiers walk in front of a blue Super Earth flag in the Helldivers 2 trailer.

The CEO for Arrowhead Games, developer of Helldivers 2, caught some flak for a controversial take on nowhere else than X (formerly Twitter), saying that Nvidia's DLSS is "cool tech, but not necessary."

The lack of branded upscaling tools in Helldivers 2 is strange, especially given the fact that the title has quickly become "one of the most entertaining co-op games" of the year, as you can read about in our Helldivers 2 review. Thankfully, Helldivers 2 doesn't need DLSS.

Read more
Helldivers 2 servers at capacity? Play its predecessor instead
Key art for the original Helldivers.

Helldivers 2 has been the surprise hit of February, but it has also been surprisingly hard to get into the game. Server issues are frequent, and while Arrowhead Game Studios is actively working to resolve these issues, Helldivers 2’s online experience is far from perfect. If you’re frustrated at not being able to play Helldivers 2, but want to play something similar, there’s another fantastic option.

I’m not referencing the similar titles on Xbox Game Pass. I’m referring to the original Helldivers. First released on PC, PlayStation 4, and PS Vita in 2015, Helldivers is a game that I did not think much of before this month, as I only put about 15 minutes into it after getting the game as a monthly PS Plus title in 2016. Returning to it in the wake of my enjoyment of Helldivers 2, I found much of the charm of the sequel is present in its predecessor, albeit in isometric shooter form.

Read more
The best ship modules in Helldivers 2
A scene from Helldiver 2's opening cutscene.

While the majority of your success lies in which weapons and armor you carry when facing off against the Terminids and Automatons on various missions in Helldivers 2, you shouldn't overlook what your ship can do to support you. Besides just naming your destroyer, there's far more you can do to customize it with modules. Whereas weapons and Boosters will impact you and your squad on a more constant basis, ship modules come in clutch when you need to bring out the big guns, aka Stratagems. These power weapons are already enough to turn the tide of a tough fight, but when you add in the right ship modules, you'll be cooking bugs for breakfast.
The best ship modules in Helldivers 2
Ship modules are purchased on your ship via the Ship Management Terminal. There are 18 in total, split between the Patriotic Administration Center, Orbital Cannon, Hangar Ship, Bridge Ship, and Engineer Bay categories. They are unlocked by spending samples you can collect during missions.
Donation Access License

Look, sometimes you can't argue with simplicity, and the Donation Access License is about as basic as they come. This mod gives any support weapons you call in more ammo by default, granting you more time blasting and less time waiting to call in your next one. It is a versatile mod as well since it can be applied to multiple Strategems. It applies to things like the Laser Cannon, Grenade Launcher, Railgun, Flamethrower, and more.
Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit

Read more