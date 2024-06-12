 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Age of Mythology: Retold will have controller support on PC from day one

By
Key art for Age of Mythology: Retold.
Xbox Game Studios
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

Age of Mythology: Retold will have full controller support on PC from day one. World’s Edge confirmed this to me when I went hands-on with the real-time strategy (RTS) remake earlier this week following its appearance at the Xbox Games Showcase.

For those out of the loop, Age of Mythology: Retold is a remake of a beloved spinoff of the Age of Empires RTS series. It uses mythological characters and factions rather than historical ones, but still features the same engaging army-building and battling gameplay loop of Assemble Studios’ classics. From what I played of Retold, this remake retains all of that while simply upgrading the visuals to be much prettier and adding some quality-of-life features (like being able to recharge god powers during a battle) that make the game even more fun to play.

Age of Mythology: Retold – Xbox Games Showcase 2024

One of those awesome quality-of-life features is day-one controller support on PC. World’s Edge Director of Production Earnest Yuen explained to Digital Trends that this is a direct result of Age of Mythology: Retold being World Edge’s first game to release on the same day across both Xbox and PC. He gave thanks for the work and feedback they’ve gotten on the Xbox ports of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV.

Recommended Videos

“One of the best compliments that we have gotten with Age of Empires 2 on console is that people say they thought it would not work, but found it was smooth. For the dev team, that is honestly the best. We took all those learnings, 100%, and put it into Retold because we are launching into console and PC at that same time. That means we are actually going to have controller support on PC from day one so that people actually get to try it on PC.”

Related

Having gone hands-on with the Xbox Series X version of Age of Mythology: Retold, I thought it looked pretty, ran smoothly, and played great. It definitely felt very familiar to the controls for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on console, meaning it was easy to select units and command them around to attack as I fought to defeat Chronos in this demo level. On top of that, players can now press down one of the triggers to bring up a radial menu of all the god powers they can use.

A lot of units in Age of Mythology: Retold.
Xbox Games Studios

Considering that these god powers can be recharged rather than being one-time uses, that is an extremely helpful and intuitive feature. While most PC players will be just fine sticking to mouse and keyboard, it’s nice to see that Microsoft and World’s Edge have put the work in to make sure that not only does Age of Mythology: Retold feel good to play on a controller on an Xbox console, but that PC players have access to that improvement as well.

Age of Mythology: Retold will be released for PC and Xbox Series X/S on September 4 for $30, although those who preorder the $50 premium edition of the game will get seven days of early access, as well as any future expansions World’s Edge creates for the remake.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Soldiers fight in a shopping plaza in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Now that the new Modern Warfare trilogy is complete, it's time for the Black Ops series to resurface. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will pick up where Cold War left off in the most ambitious entry in the series yet. The initial teases were as cryptic as the game's themes of truth, lies, and subterfuge. That hasn't stopped us from digging through all the footage and documents to shed some light on this year's blockbuster title. There are a lot of exciting changes on the way with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, so we'll make sure you have all the necessary intel on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 before release.
Release date

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on Friday, October 25, 2024.
Platforms

Read more
Best Nintendo Switch deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Original Switch next to Switch OLED.

There is a lot of competition in the handheld market right now, and it seems like there's a new handheld coming out nearly every other month. Even so, the Nintendo Switch is still easily one of the best handheld consoles on the market, and with three options to pick from: the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED, everybody has something to enjoy. Of course, the Nintendo Switch, its games, and its various accessories can be expensive, which is why we've collected some of our favorite deals below, even though there aren't a ton of great deals on the Nintendo Switch itself.

We've also collected some great Nintendo Switch video game deals and accessories deals, so be sure to check out those, too. Or, if you'd rather one of the more traditional consoles, check out these game console deals instead.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition -- $320, was $360
 

Read more
Best Xbox Series X and Series S deals: discounts and bundles
Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have really come a long way from when they first came out, especially with a lot of support from Microsoft and excellent Xbox Game Pass deals for folks to enjoy. Of course, if you want to pick one up now, it's a lot easier, and there are some good sales and bundles that are worth grabbing, and the same goes for various accessories. On the other hand, if you already have one, then you may want to check out these video game deals, and if you're more of a PS fan, then these PlayStation deals may be more up your alley.
Xbox Core Wireless Controller -- $55, was $65

Whichever Xbox you buy, you get a standard controller but how about having one that shows off some of your personality? Or one that means you can play games on the couch with your buddies or family. That's where the Xbox Core Wireless Controller is so useful. Available in many different colors, you get all the benefits of an ergonomic design with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort. Up to 40 hours of battery life is convenient while it connects via Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth so you can use it with your PC, phone or tablet too.

Read more