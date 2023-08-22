 Skip to main content
Tekken 8 will kick off 2024; January release date revealed

George Yang
By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
During this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, Bandai Namco announced that Tekken 8 will launch on January 26, 2024, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Tekken 8 Arcade Quest Official Trailer gamescom 2023

Bandai Namco showed off a brand new trailer for the upcoming fighting game that introduced some newly revealed features. That includes a new single-player story, as well as Arcade Quest, which is an area that looks similar to Street Fighter 6‘s Battle Hub. Here, players can customize their own avatars to look family-friendly like Nintendo’s Miis.

As for Tekken 8‘s playable roster of characters, Nina Williams and Paul Phoenix continue to be the only two characters who are playable in all main Tekken installments. Two new characters have been revealed so far, Azuscena Castillo and Jack-8. Azuscena is a Peruvian mixed martial artist who proudly promotes her family’s coffee company any chance she gets, and Jack-8 is the latest model of Jack, with a new voice and look.

Jin in Tekken 8
Bandai Namco Entertainment

Fighting games have seen a resurgence lately, with Street Fighter 6 receiving commercial and critical acclaim. Mortal Kombat 1 is also set to launch in September, and Iron Galaxy confirmed that Rare’s Killer Instinct would be getting a 10th-anniversary update later this year. Even Riot Games, best known for League of Legends and Valorant, is developing its own fighting game based on the League of Legends IP called Project L.

So far, the 2024 video game release calendar is incredibly light, with the only other confirmed January launch being Prince of Persia: The Lost CrownSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on February 2, shortly afterTekken 8‘s planned release.

