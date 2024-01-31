How to unlock Alternate Outfit 3 in Tekken 8

Everyone who’s been playing Tekken since Tekken 5 knows that the game is secretly a fashion show. With a fun customization mode that allows you to change up your favorite fighter’s style, it’s hard for it not to be.

This returns in Tekken 8 and, as always, players can spend earned in-game currency in the shop to unlock more accessories and cosmetics. However, one outfit has to be unlocked instead of bought, and that’s Alternate Outfit 3. This style is a variation of each character’s main look that usually removes something from that ensemble such as a hoodie or overshirt.

How to unlock Alternate Outfit 3

To unlock Alternate Outfit 3, you’ll first need to unlock Super Ghost Battle mode. Once you’ve unlocked that, all you have to do is challenge and defeat the corresponding ghost for whichever fighter you want the alternate outfit for.

These ghosts vary in difficulty so it may take a while depending on the challenge you face. Once you are victorious. you can go back to the shop and buy your outfit with the money you’ve earned in the battle.

