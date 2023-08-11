 Skip to main content
How to change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jesse Lennox
By

Making your character can take a long time if you really want to get all the details right. From your race, class, hairstyle, and more, you have a lot of options to tweak before ever starting your adventure. If you’re a little too excited, you might end up slacking off on making your character and assuming you can update it later just so you can get right into the action. If so, or you simply want to change up your look after a couple of hours into this massive game, you’ll be at a loss as to how, if you even can, change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3. You may not fully like the answer, but here’s the best you can do in terms of altering your appearance after you’ve exited the character creator.

Can you change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

A ranger selecting a disguise in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

The answer to this is technically yes, but not in the way you would hope. To get it out of the way, no, there’s no way to return to the character creation screen after you’ve finalized your character. Unlike respeccing your character, there’s no NPC, item, or magic mirror anywhere in The Forgotten Realms that will let you change your appearance.

The only way to somewhat get around this is to use the Mask of the Shapeshifter if you purchased the Digital Deluxe version of the game. If you put this mask on, your character will automatically get the Shapeshift spell for free — it doesn’t use up a prepared spell slot. When cast, you will get to pick between a few randomly generated characters to disguise yourself as, but you can’t alter the options in any way. Once changed, you will stay in this form for one in-game day, or until you choose to dispel it, before needing to cast it again. If you want to permanently alter your player character, you will, unfortunately, need to make a brand-new one.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
First Baldur’s Gate 3 patch fixes save issues by temporarily cutting a feature
Laezel in Baldur's Gate 3

Larian Studios released the first hotfix patch for Baldur's Gate 3 following its wildly successful launch on August 3. The port comes with plenty of crash and bug fixes, but the most notable of them is a change that prevents a glitch blocking players from saving the game. To fix this problem, Larian had to remove the game's cross-save functionality, which won't even be useful for another month.

As soon as Baldur's Gate 3 launched yesterday, many players reported an issue that prevented them from being able to save their game. As Baldur's Gate 3 is an RPG that can take over a hundred hours to complete, you can see why that would be an issue. Previously, Larian recommended players turn off cloud sync for the game on Steam to circumvent the issue, but it is now blaming Baldur's Gate 3's preemptive cloud-save functionality for these issues.
The RPG will release on PS5 in September, but Larian already let players enable cross-save so they could seamlessly carry over their saves come September 6. A feature that isn't even useful yet ended up hurting PC players' experiences more than helping, so it's been temporality cut.
"We’ve been reading your reports on issues with saving your game, and have found a culprit -- our cross-saves," Larian explained in a Steam post about Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #1. "Bearing in mind this will only be a useful feature come September 6 when the PlayStation 5 version launches (and beyond), we’ve decided to disable it for now to allow us to solve the issue in the interim. You shouldn’t notice anything in-game and Steam Cloud saves are unaffected by this change." 
Check out that full patch notes post for more details on the other crash and bug fixes Larian Studios made in this 210.7 MB hotfix. Baldur's Gate 3 is available now on PC and launches on PS5 on September 6.

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3 is gunning for the top of the Steam charts with jaw-dropping stats
Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 left early access and officially launched on August 3, and it's seeing an unprecedented level of success. At the time of writing, the peak player count for the game is hovering around 537, 000, according to data from SteamDB.

Baldur's Gate 3 saw steady growth in player count ahead of its early access launch in recent weeks, and that player count number has only continued to skyrocket. Right now, Baldur's Gate 3 is the third most concurrently played game on Steam. The only games Baldur's Gate 3 is lagging behind are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2, two popular multiplayer games with massive communities. PUBG: Battlegrounds, the game in fourth place, is around 200,000 players behind Larian Studios' latest.

Read more
Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox?
A mage holding a flaming object.

After years in early access only on PC, Baldur's Gate 3 is finally here in its final state. This CRPG has the internet buzzing about just how long and varied the experience can be. What's even better is that it can be played in co-op, though with limited cross-platform features. Those looking at the game may notice that there is only ever mention of a PC and PS5 version, which obviously raises the question about Xbox consoles. Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't have any exclusivity deal with PlayStation, so why isn't it on Xbox, and will it ever be?
Will Baldur's Gate 3 come to Xbox?
https://twitter.com/Cromwelp/status/1685821620756021249?s=20

Long before launch, Larian stated that it intended to release Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox consoles alongside the PC and PS5 releases, but ran into a technical hurdle that it wasn't confident it could resolve. That issue was that the game couldn't run in split-screen mode on the weaker Series S. Because Xbox requires games to be able to run on the S as well as the X, that meant that the team had no choice but to delay the release on that platform.

Read more