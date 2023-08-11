How to change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3

Making your character can take a long time if you really want to get all the details right. From your race, class, hairstyle, and more, you have a lot of options to tweak before ever starting your adventure. If you’re a little too excited, you might end up slacking off on making your character and assuming you can update it later just so you can get right into the action. If so, or you simply want to change up your look after a couple of hours into this massive game, you’ll be at a loss as to how, if you even can, change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3. You may not fully like the answer, but here’s the best you can do in terms of altering your appearance after you’ve exited the character creator.

Can you change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The answer to this is technically yes, but not in the way you would hope. To get it out of the way, no, there’s no way to return to the character creation screen after you’ve finalized your character. Unlike respeccing your character, there’s no NPC, item, or magic mirror anywhere in The Forgotten Realms that will let you change your appearance.

The only way to somewhat get around this is to use the Mask of the Shapeshifter if you purchased the Digital Deluxe version of the game. If you put this mask on, your character will automatically get the Shapeshift spell for free — it doesn’t use up a prepared spell slot. When cast, you will get to pick between a few randomly generated characters to disguise yourself as, but you can’t alter the options in any way. Once changed, you will stay in this form for one in-game day, or until you choose to dispel it, before needing to cast it again. If you want to permanently alter your player character, you will, unfortunately, need to make a brand-new one.

