How to get Coal in Palworld

Even in an early access state, Palworld boasts a massive world map you can explore either solo or with a group of friends. While there are tons of sights to see and Pals to capture and put to work at your base, a major portion of your time will be spent on gathering crafting materials. Unlike Paldium, which can be found all over, other resources like coal can’t be found in any region of the map. If you were thinking you might be able to cheat the system a bit and simply buy some, guess again, because no vendor has any of these black lumps in stock, even the Black Marketeers. If you’re desperate for some coal, we can point you in the right direction.

Where to find coal

Big coal rocks in a desert in Palworld.
Coal can only be mined from large deposits of the stuff in the open world of Palworld. While you might think it would be found underground, in reality, you need to head north to the desert region. Of course, being such a hot climate means that you will need to have heat-resistant gear so you can survive out there long enough to get your hands on the stuff.

Once you have the proper clothing equipped, just head into the sandy dunes and look for big black boulders. Any pickax will work to mine them, but a metal one will let you gather way more than a basic one. Either way, you may want to bring a spare or two so you can get a large supply in a single trip.

