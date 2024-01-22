 Skip to main content
How to farm Paldium Fragments in Palworld

Jesse Lennox
By

Every survival and crafting game will have you grinding out a ton of materials as you build and upgrade your base. Palworld is no different, except for the fact that you can put a bunch of cute and colorful Pals to work for you. No matter what you’re trying to make, there’s one basic component that remains constant for almost the entire game: Paldium. You will use this to make everything from the Palbox to Pal Sheres needed to catch new Pals. There are only a few ways to go about getting it, so figuring out the most efficient way to farm it early will save you a lot of headaches in the future.

Best ways to farm Paldium Fragments

Crafting a crusher in palworld.
Pocketpair

There are three main methods to gathering Palidium Fragments in Palworld, with the more efficient methods taking a bit more prep and legwork to get going.

Scavenge it

The first way you will be able to get Paldium is by just picking it up piece by piece from the ground. You will spot them easily from their blue glow, but obviously is time-consuming and unreliable since you never know where you will find them lying around.

Mine it

Once you’ve got yourself a pickaxe, get to work mining any stone source. If you’re playing on the normal difficulty level, you will get one Palidium Fragment for every five Stone you mine. Just know that any stone deposits in your base will not give you Paldium.

We’re lumping this method in with the other since it is still mining, but this time hunting down a better source in Paldium Fragment Boulders. Unlike regular stone, mining these will give you pure Paldium when you mine them.

Crush it

Your ultimate solution to getting Paldium will be to automate the entire process of collecting it. This is where the Crusher comes in, but only after you hit level 8 and unlock it in the Technology Tree. It will cost you 50 Wood, 20 Stone, and 10 Paldium Fragments to craft. The Crusher, when you assign a water-type Pal with the watering ability to power it, will convert any stone you put in directly to Paldium at a rate of five to one. By this point, you should also have a Stone Pit at your base, so by assigning a couple of Pals to mine, another one or two to transfer that sone to the Crusher, and of course, your watering Pal powering it, you can completely automate the process of farming all the Paldium you could ever want.

Topics
All Azure Ingot locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Sargon wields a sword in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

The majority of upgrades you get in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown come in the form of new moves, amulets, and traversal options. In terms of combat, you will essentially be relying on your sword and bow for the entire game, but that doesn't mean you can't improve them. As is the case with most games, you can't simply improve your weapons for free, or even for basic currency. No, in order to upgrade your trusty blades to hit as hard as you want them to, you will need to find Azure Ingots to strengthen your tools of battle. These aren't terribly rare, but you probably won't come across nearly enough playing normally to fully power up your gear. Here are all Azure Ingot locations to give you an edge in combat.
Where to find all Azure Ingots
There are 20 Azure Ingots in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's giant map. By bringing them to Keheva's Forge, you can choose to invest them in either your sword or bow to increase their power. If you want to get both to max power, every last ingot will be required. You won't be able to grab them all as soon as the game opens up. Many require you to unlock specific skills by progressing the main story, which will be noted in the list below, which also reveals the location of each one.
Lower City
1

Drop down and teleport through the grate to find the chest.
2

Read more
How to get all Athra Surges in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Sargon leaps in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Going back to its 2D roots, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown spices up the formula in regard to design and gameplay to fit the Metroidvania mold. Traversal and navigation are about what you would expect, including the ability to uncover the map by finding a hidden NPC, but combat is a lot more flexible than you might think. In addition to your normal attacks, Athra Surges serve as your most powerful tools to unleash in a pinch. Most come naturally throughout the game, but half are optional and require some extra exploration to unlock. If you want to make the most of your Athra gauge and craft the perfect build in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, here's how to get them all.
How to get all Athra Surges
There are 10 total Athra Surgest to collect in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, however, only five of them are given to you through natural progression. The remaining five you will need to hunt down and collect by beating the Alternate Sargon in a fight. He will appear at specific areas on the map, and if you can best him, you will be rewarded with a new Athra Surge. The five you get through normal progression are:

Verethranga's Smite: a dashing attack that deals multiple hits.
Bahman's Breath: spawns an HP restoring area of effect.
Arash's Ray: shoots a beam that can pierce enemies
Bahamut's Rage: creates a massive tornado around Sargon that throws any enemy nearby for damage.
Rashnu's Judgment: puts you in a counter-stance that unleashes a powerful attack on any enemy that hits you while active.

Read more
All Farbia locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
A character reached out to grab a shard in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Even though the series has never fully embraced the Metroidvania design, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown proves that this franchise was tailor-made for it. The dynamic movement, time abilities, and acrobatic combat, when packaged in a tight, well-designed 2D game, mix like a cold drink in the desert. With that genre shift, you can count on most of the tropes to come along with it, most notably the intricate and intertwining map. Exploration is key to these games, as is backtracking, which means you will frequently reference your map to get your bearings. But until you've uncovered the rooms yourself, each section of the map will remain shrouded in fog. While you could manually fill in each and every corner, finding Farbia in a given zone will instantly reveal everything there is to see on your map. The trick then becomes figuring out where to find her.
Where to find Farbia
There are 10 zones in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and thus, that many opportunities to find and chat with Farbia and exchange 50 Time Shards to reveal the map. Here's her location in each of them.
The Depths

To reach Farbia in The Depths, you must first unlock the Shadow of the Simurgh ability. With it, take the main elevator down to the bottom level. Use the ability here to create a clone of Sargon on the lift, send it back up, and teleport below it after it rises. At the bottom, you can speak to Farbia and pay for a clear map.
Sunken Harbor

Read more