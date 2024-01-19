Palworld type chart: How elemental types work in Palworld

Remedy has been one of the biggest studios to push the inclusion of multimedia in gaming. The first Alan Wake featured short TV episodes of a fictional show called Night Springs that players could discover and watch, Control added in real-life footage in various projections, and Quantum Break had fully live-action "cutscenes." Alan Wake 2 adds more TVs to the world in two different forms -- Koskela Brother Commercials and Writer's Journey videos. The former are found with Saga and the latter with Alan, and both have their own trophy/achievement related to finding them all. As a bonus, they are entertaining enough on their own to warrant seeking them out. Don't touch that dial, because we're going to show you where to find every TV in Alan Wake 2.

All Koskela Brother Commercial locations

Starting off with Saga, there are six commercials to find over the course of the game. All you need to do is approach the TV for it to start, and you get credit for them as soon as they begin playing, so you really don't have to watch them through to the end.

Head into the police station before the end of Return 3 and go into the employee lounge. Note: This commercial is missable if you do not get it before the end of Return 3.

This TV is in the Oh Deer Diner up on the left wall.

The TV in the lobby of the Lederwood Palace Lodge can't be missed.

When you reach the Nursery Home, go into the rec room to watch this TV.

The only TV in Coffee World is in the Lighthouse Trailer park inside the first trailer you pass on the left.

The final commercial icomes during the final sequence of Saga's campaign. Once you start Return 8, go back to the Oh Deer Diner for the last one.