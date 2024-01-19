Palworld type chart: How elemental types work in Palworld

Many people refer to Palworld as Pokémon with guns, but that’s selling the game short. Sure, you can and will use a host of firearms to fight Pals, but the Pals themselves also have types just like their pocket monster counterparts. And just like in the game that inspired it, Pal types play a huge role in which ones are more effective against the others. Some elemental weakness will be obvious, but the system does work slightly differently than that you might be used to. Here is how elemental types work in Palworld and how all the types interact.
How types work in Palworld
Right off the bat, Palworld has nine different types. Unlike Pokémon, though, each type (with the exception of fire and neutral) is only weak and strong against one other type. That means each Pal will only be weak to one specific element, but since Pals can learn moves from other elements, they can be effective against multiple types. Here are all the types, what they’re strong against, and what they are weak against.
|Type
|Strong against
|Weak againsté
|Water
|Fire
|Electric
|Fire
|Grass and Ice
|Water
|Grass
|Ground
|Fire
|Ground
|Electric
|Grass
|Electric
|Water
|Ground
|Ice
|Dragon
|Fire
|Dragon
|Dark
|Ice
|Dark
|Neutral
|Dragon
|Neutral
|Nothing
|Dark
