PocketPair Publishing received more than 150 pitches in a week

Palworld developer Pocketpair launched a new publishing arm last week and has since received more than 150 game pitches within a single week, with manager John Buckley saying he received over 1,500 LinkedIn requests within the first 24 hours. In that time, the company has already signed on at least one third-party project from Surgent Studios, developer of Tales of Kenzera: Zau. There have also been hints that two other games are in development, but they lack any official announcement.

Despite this initial wave of interest, Pocketpair said its applications are always open and that interested developers can find more information on their website. “We’re blown away by the interest we have received from YOU, the developers, and we’re doing. our best to review each request and pitch,” the company wrote on X. “Of course, we cannot help everyone, but we’re determined to help as many great games get made as possible.

Pocketpair Publishing opened its doors one week ago! In that time, we have received:

400 emails

150 pitches

2,000+ LinkedIn requests We are blown away by the interest we have received from YOU, the developers, and we're doing our best to review each request and pitch. Of… pic.twitter.com/tN0LF774wT — Pocketpair Publishing (@PocketpairPBLSH) January 29, 2025

The original title from Surgent Studios will be a horror game, although there are no specifics as of yet. Surgent Studios is owned and operated by actor Abubakar Salim, a man you might recognize as the voice of Bayek from Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Despite the lack of details, the game is on track to release this year, according to Pocketpair.

Palworld has been a runaway success in the year since its launch, despite numerous allegations of copyright infringement and an ongoing lawsuit with Nintendo. The studio managed to take the monster-catching concept and add something unique to it, allowing Palworld to stand out in an otherwise relatively crowded market. While it’s still early days for the company’s publishing arm, Pocketpair is in the perfect position to help dozens of games see the light of day.