How to sign up for the Dragon Ball Project: Multi beta

There have been dozens of Dragon Ball games over the decades, but you probably never thought there would be a MOBA. Well, that’s exactly what Dragon Ball Project: Multi is planned to be when it eventually comes out. This will be a 4v4 multiplayer game where you can take control of your favorite characters like Goku, Buu, Vegeta, Gohan. When released, it could even be one of the best free-to-play games of the year. This will be a mobile and Steam exclusive for now, but is already confirmed to be a cross-platform game for those platforms. The full release date isn’t known yet, but you can sign up now for the upcoming beta to get an early look at the game.

How to join the Dragon Ball Project: Multi beta

DRAGON BALL PROJECT : Multi - Regional β Test Trailer

If you want to test out Dragon Ball Project: Multi, the only way at the moment is to request access via the game’s official Steam page . While the game will be on iOS and Android, those pages are still listed as “coming soon,” but are said to be included in this beta, so keep an eye out for when those links go live.

This beta will be available for players in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, South Korea, and Taiwan. It will begin at 11 p.m. PT on August 19 and run until 10:59 p.m. PT on September 2.