 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Once Human: codes and how to redeem them

By

Plenty of games, especially the best free-to-play games, like to offer players special codes for in-game rewards. Once Human is a massive — and free — survival game on Steam that is as addicting as it is challenging. You have a lot to manage between fighting the aggressive Stardust-infected monsters, crafting new gear, and building a base to protect yourself from other players. Of course, as is the tradition with all the best survival games, you start off with nothing and need to scrape together every advantage you can get at the start. That is, unless you give yourself a small edge by claiming some free items with a code or two.

All active Once Human codes

A base built on a truck in Once Human.
Starry Studio

These are all the current codes you can redeem in Once Human and what they will give you.

Recommended Videos
  • CDYM4MXDNH – 200x Energy Link, 2 Sanity Gummies
  • ONCEHUMAN0710 – Camouflage (Vehicle skin color)
  • OH000007 – 300x Energy Link, 2x Activator, 1x Adrenaline Shot
  • HYD7MY66RT – 300x Energy Link, 2x Activator, 1x Adrenaline Shot
  • FCNX8NHXJ7 – 300x Energy Link, 2x Activator, 1x Adrenaline Shot

There are also a handful of codes you can redeem from streamers, but you are only entitled to one. However, they all grant the same reward of 300x Energy Link, 2x Activator, 1x Adrenaline Shot

  • ONCEHUMAN TBG
  • ONCEHUMANKFBT
  • ONCEHUMANIGP
  • ONCEHUMANJRPT
  • ONCEHUMANTBG
  • ONCEHUMANMMOB

How to redeem codes in Once Human

Now that you have all these codes, the question becomes how to redeem them. To collect all your goodies, just open the Shop Event tab in the main menu and select Events. From here, click on the Redeem Code option at the bottom right and type or paste in any code to add the associated items to your inventory.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to beat Furnace Golems in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
A furnace golem looms in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

If you recall the Tree Sentinel ruining your day when first starting Elden Ring, then the Furnace Golem is here to remind you that even your over-leveled character isn't going to breeze through Shadow of the Erdtree. These towering infernos are as dangerous as they are intimidating, but they're not invincible. Technically, they don't count as a new boss, though you could be forgiven for mistaking them for one after they trounce you in just an attack or two.

There are several of these hulks wandering around the Land of Shadow, so you might as well get comfortable with how to take them down. These are our best tactics for beating the Furnace Golems and what sweet loot awaits you once you finally take one down.
How to beat Furnace Golems

Read more
How to find and use the Prayer Room Key in Shadow of the Erdtree
Multiple players look out over a landscape with the Elden Ring co-op mod.

Calling Shadow of the Erdtree a DLC is kind of misleading when you actually enter the Land of Shadow and see just how massive this new region is. The base game was already massive, and this feels like another game about half its size was plopped into the world, with bosses, weapons, dungeons, and secrets all included. Among all the hidden areas and items, the most mysterious include the Prayer Room and the Prayer Room Key. Players may stumble upon one or the other -- most likely neither -- but almost certainly not both without some help. If you're interested in the lore of the game in particular, you will want to see what's hidden behind this very secluded door.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for bosses and NPCs in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Where to find the Prayer Room Key

Read more
Elden Ring PC performance: best settings, fps cap, and stuttering fixes
Elden Ring running on the Asus ROG PG42UQ.

Elden Ring just received a massive update. The new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is like an entirely new game, so I dove back into the Lands Between to see where Elden Ring is at on PC. The game has seen numerous updates since launch that improve stuttering, add ray tracing, and more.

Still, you'll need the best settings for Elden Ring if you want to get the most out of the game. I've spent hundreds of hours in the game at this point, and in that time, I've learned not only how to optimize performance on PC but also how to remove the frame rate cap, fix stuttering, and add features like upscaling and frame generation to the game.
The best settings for Elden Ring

Read more