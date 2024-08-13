Once Human: codes and how to redeem them

Plenty of games, especially the best free-to-play games, like to offer players special codes for in-game rewards. Once Human is a massive — and free — survival game on Steam that is as addicting as it is challenging. You have a lot to manage between fighting the aggressive Stardust-infected monsters, crafting new gear, and building a base to protect yourself from other players. Of course, as is the tradition with all the best survival games, you start off with nothing and need to scrape together every advantage you can get at the start. That is, unless you give yourself a small edge by claiming some free items with a code or two.

All active Once Human codes

These are all the current codes you can redeem in Once Human and what they will give you.

