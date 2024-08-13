Once Human: codes and how to redeem them

Plenty of games, especially the best free-to-play games, like to offer players special codes for in-game rewards. Once Human is a massive — and free — survival game on Steam that is as addicting as it is challenging. You have a lot to manage between fighting the aggressive Stardust-infected monsters, crafting new gear, and building a base to protect yourself from other players. Of course, as is the tradition with all the best survival games, you start off with nothing and need to scrape together every advantage you can get at the start. That is, unless you give yourself a small edge by claiming some free items with a code or two.
All active Once Human codes
These are all the current codes you can redeem in Once Human and what they will give you.
- CDYM4MXDNH – 200x Energy Link, 2 Sanity Gummies
- ONCEHUMAN0710 – Camouflage (Vehicle skin color)
- OH000007 – 300x Energy Link, 2x Activator, 1x Adrenaline Shot
- HYD7MY66RT – 300x Energy Link, 2x Activator, 1x Adrenaline Shot
- FCNX8NHXJ7 – 300x Energy Link, 2x Activator, 1x Adrenaline Shot
There are also a handful of codes you can redeem from streamers, but you are only entitled to one. However, they all grant the same reward of 300x Energy Link, 2x Activator, 1x Adrenaline Shot
- ONCEHUMAN TBG
- ONCEHUMANKFBT
- ONCEHUMANIGP
- ONCEHUMANJRPT
- ONCEHUMANTBG
- ONCEHUMANMMOB
How to redeem codes in Once Human
Now that you have all these codes, the question becomes how to redeem them. To collect all your goodies, just open the Shop Event tab in the main menu and select Events. From here, click on the Redeem Code option at the bottom right and type or paste in any code to add the associated items to your inventory.