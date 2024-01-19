 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to play Palworld with friends

Jesse Lennox
By

Of all the games that have attempted to borrow ideas from the Pokémon franchise, none are quite as unique as Palworld. The basic concept of capturing and training adorable monsters is the same, but the world, survival elements, and guns all set it apart. Part of the fun of both Pokemon clones and survival games is being able to enjoy them with friends, but is that possible in this title? There’s a lot to dig into with this title, so grab your Pals to learn all the details about multiplayer.

How to play Palworld with friends

Four trainers riding pals in the water.
Pocketpair

If you want to team up with friends, Palworld supports either four-player co-op on Xbox or up to 32 players on a single Steam server. To invite your friends to your Pal world, go to the World Settings menu either when first starting or when loading into a world. Make sure it is set to multiplayer, then pause the game and select the Invite Code to get the unique code to give to your friends. In the main menu, they will simply select Join Multiplayer Game and input said code to load into your world. Note that whenever any player leaves that world, they will need to enter the code again to rejoin.

Recommended Videos

Once in a world, you can work together to hunt down and capture new Pals, or even battle your own against one another. If you want to share and build a base together, you will need to take one extra step and join a Guild. This is done by simply pressing the button prompt when near a friend.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best co-op games on PS5
Cody and May shooting in It Takes Two.

Games have always been meant to be played with other people. Sure, there are dozens of fantastic single-player experiences out there, and those are some of our favorites, but there's something different about experiencing a game with one or more real people either sitting next to you or across the world via an online experience. Most of the time, games focus on competition, but many of us would rather team up with our friends than fight against them. Thankfully, games that offer full-on co-op experiences are better than ever on the PlayStation 5.

Right from the console's launch, the PS5 has offered ways for friends, family, and everyone who enjoys games to come together and experience them. There are amazing co-op experiences to be found in just about every genre out there, meaning you are sure to find at least one that fits your specific tastes. To help you in your search for the best co-op games for you and your partner to try out, here are the best ones we could find on the PS5.

Read more
How to buy a gaming PC for the best performance and value
asrock killed overclocking intel skylake nonk gaming motherboard

A gaming PC is a big investment -- and in the case of a gaming desktop PC, it can be a big piece of equipment, too. That's why consulting a comprehensive gaming PC buying guide like this one is a great way to figure out what you need and where you should focus your budget. Between your graphics card, processor, RAM, and storage, there's a lot to consider, but not all of it requires the same level of investment. That's why we're here to show you how to buy a gaming desktop.

Putting together a gaming rig for the first time is daunting, but it doesn't have to be difficult. As long as you know what to look for and where to look for it, you can buy the pre-built gaming PC of your dreams or even build your own gaming rig. Either way, with our know-how, you'll surely end up with a gaming PC that fulfills all your wants and needs.
How big a PC do you want?
This PC is so big it has two computers inside! Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Read more
The best weapons in The Finals
A man in a skull mask with glowing eyes.

A shooter is only as good as its weapon selection. Without an armory stocked with fun, satisfying, and powerful guns to pick from, even a game as dynamic and unique as The Finals would grow stale. Thankfully, that isn't the case as the game launched with an impressive list of weapons to unlock and experiment with alongside its gadgets. The tricky thing about picking a "best" weapon in this game is that they are divided up between the three classes: light, medium, and heavy. That means you may have to learn to use a new weapon or adapt to a new class if you really want to play the meta. Of course, we expect balance changes and new weapons to shake this list up, but for now, these are the best weapons in The Finals.
Th best weapons in The Finals
As of the time of writing, there are 21 total weapons in The Finals. We've narrowed down our list to the top five to give players in each class an idea of which ones are dominating the competition.
V9s

This pistol is currently the king of light builds. Pistols usually have a reputation for being weak, but the V9S is by no means underpowered. It is a semiautomatic pistol, so you can shoot fast as long as you feel confident in your aim, and it's deadly accurate at medium and long ranges. Being so light, it will keep you mobile and out of danger for hit-and-run assaults.
AKM

Read more