 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to unlock Jun and Reina’s Character Episodes in Tekken 8

DeAngelo Epps
By

In classic Tekken fashion, Tekken 8 is full of lore, as well as additional “what if” lore content. With a brilliant new story mode and a lot of catch-up material jam-packed into the game, there’s a lot to take in.

Accompanying all of the canon narratives of the title are Character Episodes — mini arcade mode runs that feature each character in their final matches of the King of Iron Fist Tournament. Upon completing four fights, you’re given a gorgeous cinematic ending that showcases what would happen if your selected fighter wins.

Recommended Videos

However, you may notice that Jun and the new fighter Reina’s Character Episodes are locked upon first starting up the mode. Here’s how to unlock them.

Related

How to unlock Jun and Reina’s Character Episodes

Kuma roaring during his stage entrance in Tekken 8
Bandai Namco

To avoid spoilers for these returning and completely new characters, their Character Episodes are the only two that are locked. To unlock them, you’ll have to finish the game’s main story mode, which introduces us to Reina and provides more details about Jin’s mother, Jun Kazama. The story has 15 chapters and can be finished in six hours or less, depending on the difficulty selected and how you play. Thankfully, it’s a great experience, so it’s no drag at all to complete.

Editors' Recommendations

DeAngelo Epps
DeAngelo Epps
De'Angelo Epps is a gaming writer passionate about the culture, communities, and industry surrounding gaming. His work ranges…
Dragon’s Dogma 2: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Dragon's Dogma 2 key art featuring a knight with a fiery hole in their chest.

In a world where even the smallest audiences are being catered to with sequels like Neo: The World Ends With You and No More Heroes 3, there's basically no game that doesn't have a chance to come back in some form. In one of the latest examples, a small but passionate fanbase has been waiting patiently for a sequel to the very ambitious Dragon's Dogma. This action RPG came out next to some stiff competition in 2012, and despite having some great mechanics and systems plus a re-release, it never hit mainstream success. With the creator and director moving on to work on other games, this series was presumed dead for a long time.

As soon as Capcom announced that it would be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Dragon's Dogma, fans immediately predicted the announcement of a sequel. After all, why else would Capcom celebrate an anniversary for a franchise it had no intention of continuing? As it turns out, we were all correct. Dragon's Dogma 2 is finally being worked on. The excitement of this announcement has spilled out beyond the fans of the original, leading many to wonder why they should be excited about this sequel. For all that and more, here's everything we know about Dragon's Dogma 2.
Release date

Read more
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl: release date predictions, trailers, gameplay

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the next hotly anticipated entry in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise. The game is releasing over 13 years after the last entry in the series, and it's making its debut on consoles as an Xbox Series X exclusive.

GSC Game World, just one of the many European developers, is currently in the midst of an aggressive invasion from Russian forces that has caused their entire lives to be disrupted. In their efforts to support their country's freedom, the team had to put development on pause to "help our employees and their families to survive." Other game companies, such as EA and CD Projekt, have also shown support for the Ukrainian people by halting sales and the representation of Russia in their games.

Read more
Apex Legends is reinventing itself again for its 5th anniversary
A Legend Upgrade ability is used in Apex Legends.

It's rare for a game to get active support for half a decade. For any game to live that long, reinvention is a necessity. Apex Legends has always understood that. The developers at Respawn are again shaking the shooter up for its fifth anniversary, which will kick off its twentieth season, Apex Legends: Breakout, next month. I got an early hands-off look at the impending updates to Apex Legends, and they all seem like smart ways to reinvigorate the live service titan and make it feel new again in 2024.

Don't worry, Apex Legends is staying a battle royale. It isn't trying to replicate the metaverse platform approach of Fortnite. Instead, it's making some tweaks to core gameplay systems to freshen things up. The most notable of these changes is the addition of a brand new Legend Upgrades system, which allows players to level up and select ability upgrades as they progress through four EVO Shield Tiers over the course of a match. For example, they can choose between giving Gibraltar's Dome of Protection ability a shorter cooldown and small size or increasing the time it's active by several seconds.

Read more